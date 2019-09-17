Tipperary CCC confirm the draws and dates for the up-coming county hurling and football championships

On Monday, September 16 the County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) made a number of draws pertaining to the knock-out stages of four county championships, namely the Séamus Ó Riain Cup, the county senior, tier two cup and intermediate football championships. Meanwhile the CCC also confirmed the dates for the remaining rounds in each of the county hurling and football championships.

The respective draws read as follows:-

FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals: Holycross-Ballycahill v Carrick Swans, Mullinahone v Silvermines, JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry.

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship quarter-finals: Moyle Rovers v Cahir, JK Bracken's v Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonmel Commercials v Ballyporeen and Loughmore-Castleiney v Arravale Rovers.

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Tier Two quarter-finals: Ardfinnan v Kilsheelan, Éire Óg Annacarty v Kiladangan, Moyne-Templetuohy v Killenaule and Aherlow v Galtee Rovers.

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship quarter-finals: Rockwell Rovers v Moycarkey-Borris, Clonmel Commercials v Moyle Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle v Clonoulty-Rossmore and Drom & Inch v Clonmel Óg.

CHAMPIONSHIP DATES

Furthermore the CCC also revealed the dates for the up-coming rounds of the respective county hurling and football championships.

On the week-ending Sunday, September 29 the county senior, tier two and the intermediate football championship quarter-finals will take place alongside the county junior A football championship preliminary quarter-finals as well as the county intermediate hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals.

On the week-ending Sunday, October 6 the county senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals are scheduled to take place.

The senior hurling, Séamus Ó Riain Cup, intermediate hurling and junior A hurling championship quarter-finals are fixed to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 13.

A week later on the week-ending Sunday, October 20 the senior hurling, Séamus Ó Riain Cup, intermediate hurling and junior A and B hurling championship semi-finals are scheduled to take place.

The week-ending Sunday, October 27 will feature the county senior, intermediate, junior A and B football championship semi-finals while the FBD Insurance-sponsored county senior, Séamus Ó Riain Cup, intermediate, junior A and B hurling championship finals are fixed for the week-ending Sunday, November 3 while the football equivalents are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 10.

In the 2019 Munster club championships the Tipperary senior hurling champions will be in action against the Cork representatives in a provincial semi-final on Sunday, November 10 while the Premier County's senior football champions have also been drawn in the semi-finals of the Munster championship on November 17.

