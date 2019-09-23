Jimmy Maher rescues Clonoulty as West Tipperary senior hurling final clash with Éire Óg Annacarty goes to a replay

A Jimmy Maher point in the last puck of extra-time sent the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling championship final to a replay for the first time since 2003.

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 1-27 Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-27 aet

Few in attendance would have imagined a draw at full-time never mind extra-time being played such was the dominance of Éire Óg Annacarty during in the opening thirty minutes. Éire Óg were playing with a strong breeze and were full value for their ten-point lead at the interval.

Cathal Bourke and Timmy Hammersley (free) opened the scoring as Clonoulty-Rossmore seemed to settle quickly, but two frees, one from Aidan Griffin and a long range effort from goalkeeper Darragh Mooney, tied up the game before Aidan Griffin edged Éire Óg into the lead in the tenth minute.

A minute later Darragh Mooney’s puck-out landed in the Éire Óg full-forward line and was picked up by Tom Fox who made no mistake when firing the sliotar past Declan O’Dwyer.

The sides traded points for the next few minutes with Aidan Griffin, Donal O’Dwyer and Tom Fox on target for the challengers while Tom Butler and Timmy Hammersley were on target for the defending champions.

Seanie Ryan and Aidan Griffin pointed to put Éire Óg seven points up with twenty minutes played. Timmy Hammersley pointed from play, but another huge Darragh Mooney free had the Éire Óg supporters in full voice.

Paudie O’Dwyer and Cathal Bourke swapped points, but further efforts from Aidan Griffin and the hard-working Conor O’Brien extended Éire Óg’s lead. Timmy Hammersley added another free, but Seanie Ryan pointed a free while Conor O’Brien added his second of the half.

Éire Óg led 1-14 to 0-7 at the break.

SECOND HALF

Clonoulty-Rossmore came into the game in the second half. Quirke and Hammersley found more space with the latter goaling in the second minute. Dillon Quirke pointed from play while Timmy Hammersley pointed two frees either side of an Aidan Griffin free. The gap was down to three points as the third quarter drew to a close.

Donal O’Dwyer got just Éire Óg's second score of the half and first from play after fourteen minutes and the in-form Aidan Griffin quickly followed with another.

Three frees in-a-row - one from Timmy Hammersley and two long-range strikes from Dillon Quirke - saw the gap reduced to two. Aidan Griffin and Timmy Hammersley then swapped pointed frees, but Éire Óg were now struggled in front of the posts. Frees would settle the remainder of the half with Seanie Ryan and Timmy Hammersley both pointing. The latter pointing two minutes into injury time to send the game to extra-time (1-19 apiece).

EXTRA-TIME

Clonoulty-Rossmore were quickly out of the blocks with points from James and Timmy Hammersley had them ahead. Tom Fox enjoyed a goal-scoring opportunity, but his kicked effort hit the post.

Seanie Ryan, who was now on free-taking duty, pointed for Éire Óg, but Clonoulty-Rossmore responded through James Heffernan. Ronan O’Brien got Éire Óg’s first from play in extra-time while Seanie Ryan added another pointed free. The two Hammersleys - Timmy (free) and Conor - finished the half with a point each while Aidan Griffin had the last say with a pointed free. Now Clonoulty led by the minimum (1-24 to 1-23).

Dillon Quirke extended Clonoulty-Rossmore’s lead with another long-range free, but Éire Óg responded through Aidan Griffin (free) and Conor O’Brien.

Aidan Griffin twice edged Éire Óg ahead during the closing five minutes when he was on target from place balls. His last with forty seconds to play looked as if it may have won the game for Éire Óg, but a last gasp point from Jimmy Maher ensured a replay.

Éire Óg worked tirelessly throughout and had some real leaders all over the field. Eoin Kennedy was solid at full-back as was Brian Fox at centre. Conor O’Brien covered an amount of ground and added three points from play. Donal O’Dwyer's work rate was good and he finished with two points. Aidan Griffin and Seanie Ryan were both reliable from frees and both added from play while Tom Fox took his goal well and was always a threat.

Clonoulty-Rossmore struggled to get to the pace of the game in the opening half, but refused to give in. John O’Keeffe was strong at centre-back while Jimmy Ryan also stood out. Paudie White worked hard while Timmy Hammersley never gave up and finished with 1-15. His goal was crucial to the Clonoulty-Rossmore revival.

MATCH DETAILS

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill: Darragh Mooney (0-2 frees), Diarmuid Ryan, Eoin Kennedy, Paul Downey, Kev Fox, Brian Fox, Paul Devlin, Paudi O’Dwyer (0-1), Conor O’Brien (0-3), Connie Bradshaw, Donal O’Dwyer (0-2), Eoin Bradshaw, Aidan Griffin (0-12, 0-9 fress), Tom Fox (1-1), Seanie Ryan (0-5, 0-4 frees). Subs used: Dinny Crosse, Ronan O’Brien (0-1), Aidan Griffin.

Clonoulty-Rossmore: Declan O’Dwyer, Joey O’Keeffe, Ciaran Quirke, James Ryan Con, Enda Heffernan, John O’Keeffe, Sean O’Connor, Jimmy Maher (0-1), Conor Hammersley (0-1), Tom Butler, Dillon Quirke (0-4, 0-3 frees), Paudie White (0-1), Fiachra O’Keeffe, Timmy Hammersley (1-15, 0-13 frees), Cathal Bourke (0-2). Subs used: James Hammersley (0-1), James Heffernan (0-1).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).