Cahir and Swan U-12 teams win Carrick-on-Suir hurling tournament

The annual Craig Walsh Memorial U-12 Hurling Tournament took place on The Green in Carrick-on-Suir last Sunday.

Cahir U-12 team won the Shield competition after beating Grangemockler/Ballyneale in the final while Carrick Swan U-12s won the Cup competition beating De la Salle of Waterford in the final.

The Swan Club thanks all participating teams for an entertaining morning on The Green.

The Craig Walsh Hurling Tournament is in memory of 23 year-old Craig Walsh from Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir who died tragically in a car accident in March, 2013. He was a talented hurler with Carrick Swan GAA Club.