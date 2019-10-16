All Ireland winning Tipperary ladies footballers are feted by sponsors Camida at celebration

Camida, the Tipperary ladies football sponsor, hosted a fantastic All Ireland celebration night in Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel for the victorious team.,

The team were feted in style along with their families, mentors and management team.

David Anchell, CEO of Camida, praised the team on how they had bounced back from adversity and relegation last year and had really proved their credentials by winning another All Ireland and getting back to where they belonged.

He also gave great praise to Shane Ronayne and his the management team for their professional approach and commitment to developing ladies football in Tipperary.

He also gave special mention to his own staff who had arranged all proceedings on the night with their usual expertise and attention to detail.

Although Camida, as a business operate internationally, through supporting local sport, education initiaitives and the arts, they play a valuable role in community life in Tipperary and have generated huge goodwill .

County Board chairman Lar Roche paid tribute to Camida for their ongoing support of ladies football in the county.

Team manager Shane Ronayne spoke about the team's spirit and commitment, and the work ethic that has proved that Tipperary ladies football success is here to stay.

A fresh influx of younger players had added greatly to the pool of talent and he looked forward to the year ahead in anticipation and encouraged the girls to continue apply themselves as a solid unit representing Tipperary ladies on the national stage.

The goal to get Tipperary ladies back into senior ranks has been achieved but now the challenge is to to compete successfully at this level, something which is absolutely achievable considering the talent they have in the ranks.

Team captain Samantha Lambert again thanked Camida for their sponsorship and support.

She also thanked the management team for their input and stated that it was an absolute pleasure to be involved with this fine group of players and Tipperary setup.

Ardfinnan's own, Samantha herself has given many years service to Tipperary ladies and continues to lead the team by her own example on the field of play.

The players were presented with a new bag of training gear courtesy of the sponsors. Food, music and dancing continued into the night