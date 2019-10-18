Thurles CBS defeat St Colman's Fermoy in Harty Cup first round

Thurles CBS 1-24

St Colmans Fermoy 2-13

Thurles CBS got their Dr Harty campaign off to a winning start when the defeated St Colman's of Fermoy with a solid performance at Clonmel this afternoon.

The fancied Thurles side lived up their ranking and produced a strong showing in difficult conditions, despite being without star player Max Hackett.

Thurles were the better team in the first half and they have five points on the board before St Colmans got off the mark in the 7th minute – Jack Leamy, Daren Flood, Devin Ryan (2) and Paddy Creedon getting off the mark early.

The Thurles dominance was to continue for the duration of the half and they made light of the difficult conditions to open up a double score interval lead 0-14 to 0-7, with Flood, Leamy, Keith Ryan and Devon Ryan (3) obliging.

St Colmans had a penalty effort beaten away brilliantly by Thurles keeper Jason O'Dwyer in the 18th minute but they had first half scores from Darragh Flynn, Leon Doocey and Ben Nodwell to keep them within touching distance of their rivals.

Within six minutes of the restart both sides had bagged goals - St Colmans from sub Adam Walsh in the 2nd minute and the deficit was to be cut to two points very quickly. However, Paddy Creedon turned the ball into the Colmans net in the 6th minute to restore the Thurles advantage and from there onwards the Thurles lads never let up. They bagged six of the last eight scores of the game eventhough Colmans had a consolation goal in the 26th minute when Ben Nodwell hit the back of the Thurles net.

The dismissal of Colmans player Cillian Tobin in the 13th minute of the second half didn't help their cause either.