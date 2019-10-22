Moyle Rovers too strong for Killenaule in South Tipperary SFC semi-final

CLONMEL OIL SOUTH TIPPERARY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

MOYLE ROVERS 5-10 KILLENAULE 0-8

On Sunday last in Davin Park the second Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Football League semi-final was played before a small attendance of hardened football supporters, with both teams having one eye on the upcoming county games and using their panels wisely.

Moyle Rovers ran riot in the second period in a game in which two goalies received black cards on the same team, resulting in two penalties put away by Liam Boland for Moyle Rovers. The opening half was very evenly contested and within a minute of the start John O’ Dwyer scored a point from play. Almost from the kick out Shane Foley had the teams level with a point from play, with Liam Boland scoring the first point from a free in the third minute.

In the eighth minute Thomas Keaveney had a point from play and within a minute Liam Boland had a point from play. The next two scores came from a Tony Doyle free and from play by John O’Dwyer to leave it Killenaule 0-5 Moyle Rovers 0-3 at the end of the first quarter, followed by an exchange of points from play from Diarmuid Foley and Thomas Keaveney. In the 24th minute Moyle Rovers got their first goal from Aiden Mc Grath to go one up and it remained that way to the short whistle.

The game was nicely poised at the interval, Moyle Rovers 1-4 Killenaule 0-6.

Moyle Rovers really took off at the start of the second half, scoring 3-3 in the third quarter without reply. The first goal came from a 36th minute penalty from Liam Boland after Michael Fitzgerald had been black carded. In the 45th minute the second penalty goal from was scored by Liam Boland when Daniel Guinan was black-carded, with Joe O’ Dwyer going into goal for the remainder of the game.

The third goal was scored in between the two penalties by Diarmuid Mulcahy, the points coming from Richard Power, Danny Owens and Tommy Morrissey, leaving the score Moyle Rovers 4-8 Killenaule 0-6.

Killenaule came back into the game, scoring 2 points by Thomas Keaveney (one free and one from play).

However when Liam Boland completed his hat trick of goals in the 50th minute the game was over as a contest, with Rovers adding three points, all from play, two from Diarmuid Foley and one from Richard Power before referee Derek O’Mahoney blew the final whistle.

Best on the day for Moyle Rovers were Liam Boland, Diarmuid Foley, Alan Campbell, Aiden McGrath and Tommy Morrissey.

For Killenaule Thomas Keaveney, Liam Meagher and Mark Stakelum caught the eye.

MOYLE ROVERS: Ciaran Kenrick, Paddy Morrissey, Alan Campbell, Tadhg Fitzgerald, Cian Crowe, Darragh O’Dwyer, Cillian Crowe, Richard Power 0-2, Liam Boland 3-2 (2-0 penalties, 0-1 free), Aiden McGrath 1-0, Diarmuid Foley 0-3, Ben Owens, Danny Owens 0-1, Ben Owens, Danny Owens 0-1, Shane Foley 0-1, Rian Quigley.

Subs used: Diarmuid Mulcahy 1-0, Cathal McKeown, Danny Lyne.

KILLENAULE: Tommy Fitzgerald, Stephen Browne, Jimmy Feehan, Paddy Codd, Killian O’Dwyer, Daniel Guinan, Joe O’Dwyer, Michael Doyle, Liam Meagher, Eoin Barry, Thomas Keaveney 0-5 (1 free), Tony Doyle 0-1 free, John O’Dwyer (0-2), Declan Fanning, Dean O Connor Subs used: David McCormack, Denis Fogarty, Gus Browne, Mark Stakelum.

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Ardfinnan).