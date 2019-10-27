JK Bracken's reach first-ever Tipperary senior football final with victory over Moyle Rovers

FBD COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

JK BRACKEN’S 2-11 MOYLE ROVERS 1-13

Templemore side JK Bracken’s booked their place in a first-ever county senior football final when they dethroned reigning champions Moyle Rovers in a thrilling encounter at Leahy Park, Cashel, this afternoon.

Outsiders coming into the game, the Mid Tipperary side stunned Rovers with a blistering start that included two goals inside the opening eight minutes from Dean McEnroe and Shane Scully. They were full value for their seven points advantage after just 12 minutes of play (2-3 to 0-2) as the champions’ defence looked under threat every time the ball came towards them.

The Bracken’s, formed in 1992 with the amalgamation of the Templemore, Clonmore and Killea clubs, went to the break in a strong position at five points up, 2-7 to 1-5, having enjoyed much the better of the opening half-hour. Rovers goal came from a Liam Boland penalty after 13 minutes after Shane Foley was impeded, resulting in the black carding of Eoin Fitzpatrick.

The challengers were still five clear 12 minutes into the second half at 2-9 to 1-7 before the expected fightback came from the Monroe side. Twice the champions would narrow the gap to the bare minimum but in a brave and fully committed team effort Bracken’s were not for turning.

Three unanswered points from Rovers midway through the second half reduced the deficit to two as the pendulum seemed to be swinging in favour of the South Tipp side only to be temporarily halted by a fine point by Neil Quinlan.

Again Rovers responded with two from play from Riain Quigley and Diarmuid Foley to leave the JKB’s just one to the good with seven minutes remaining.

Again wing-back Neil Quinlan finished superbly off his left after a lung-bursting run up the field by Shane Bourke to edge the Cardens men two up once again. Liam Boland, the Rovers scorer-in-chief, answered with a point to put matters back in the melting pot with five minutes to play.

However, a backs-to-the-wall effort from the Paudie Bourke-managed Bracken’s held the champions at bay down the closing stretch, the keeper Niall Bourke dealing well under pressure with Liam Boland’s last long-range shot in an attempt to force the game into extra-time. From a Rovers perspective there were a couple of chances presented towards the end when a point might have been there for the taking but a reluctance to take that chance in favour of further recycling was to prove costly. But, have no doubts, the Bracken's defended like heroes and any coughed that were taken were hard-won.

So far this has been a great year for the Templemore side with a date next Sunday in the Seamus O’Riain Cup final with senior Roinn I hurling already guaranteed for next year. And now they have a second big final in two weeks time when they will take on the mighty Clonmel Commercials, themselves extra-time winners today over Loughmore/Castleiney in Boherlahan.

With two Mid senior wins in 2014 and 2015, back to back county under 21 ‘A’ wins in 2018 and 2019, and a county minor ‘A’ win in 2018, Bracken’s are no longer a coming side. Today at Leahy Park in Cashel, they finally arrived.

Today it was an outstanding team performance from each and everyone but in the likes of Paddy Cadell, Cathal Scully, Lorcan Egan, David O’Shea, Shane Bourke, Neil Quinlan and Shane Doyle they had some rousing battling displays that will give them encouragement for the upcoming final.

More to follow….