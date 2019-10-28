Who will be named as Tipperary’s 100th hurling All Star award winner?

Since 1971, when the scheme was first inaugurated, Tipperary have won ninety-seven All Star awards. So, when the 2019 PwC hurling All Star award winners are honoured at a banquet in Dublin on Friday, November 1 it is very likely that Tipperary, with eleven nominations, will surpass the century mark. And, don’t forget that Drom & Inch’s Séamus Callanan has also been nominated for the hurler of the year award.

Fifteen different counties have won All Star awards since 1971: Kilkenny have won 184 awards, Cork 111, Tipperary 97, Galway 94, Limerick 53, Clare 52, Offaly 42, Waterford 39, Wexford 31, Dublin 8 and Antrim 5 while Down, Kerry, Laois and Westmeath have won one each.

The 2019 Tipperary All Star nominees read as follows: Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) and John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Tipperary’s Séamus Callanan, Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid have been short-listed for the hurler of the year award while Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick) and Rory O’Connor (Wexford) have been nominated for the young player of the year award.

Just ten Tipperary players have previously won the hurler of the year award: (2010) Lar Corbett, (2001) Tommy Dunne, (1991) Pat Fox, (1989) Nicky English, (1971) Michael Keating, (1965) Jimmy Doyle, (1964) John Doyle, (1962) Donie Nealon, (1961) Liam Devaney and (1958) Tony Wall.

The full list of All Star award nominees reads as follows:-

Goalkeepers: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Enda Rowland (Laois) & Brian Hogan (Tipperary).

Defenders: Chris Crummey (Dublin), Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin), Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny), Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny), Jack Kelly (Laois), Seán Finn (Limerick), Mike Casey (Limerick), Richie English (Limerick), Pádraic Maher (Tipperary), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Cathal Barrett (Tipperary), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Barry Heffernan (Tipperary), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford), Paudie Foley (Wexford) & Liam Ryan (Wexford).

Midfielders: Cathal Mannion (Galway), Cian Lynch (Limerick), William O’Donoghue (Limerick), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford) & Kevin Foley (Wexford).

Forwards: Alan Cadogan (Cork), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), John Donnelly (Kilkenny), Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick), John O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Jason Forde (Tipperary), Séamus Callanan (Tipperary), John McGrath (Tipperary), Rory O’Connor (Wexford), Lee Chin (Wexford) & Conor McDonald (Wexford).

TIPPERARY’S HURLING ALL-STARS 1971-2018

Goalkeeper: Pat McLoughney (1979), Pat McLoughney (1980), Ken Hogan (1987), Brendan Cummins (2000), Brendan Cummins (2001), Brendan Cummins (2003), Brendan Cummins (2008), Brendan Cummins (2010) & Darren Gleeson (2014).

Right Corner-Back: Paul Delaney (1991), Paul Shelley (1997) & Cathal Barrett (2016).

Full-Back: Noel Sheehy (1990), Noel Sheehy (1991), Philip Maher (2001), Declan Fanning (2007), Pádraic Maher (2009), Paul Curran (2010), Paul Curran (2011) & James Barry (2016).

Left Corner-Back: Tadhg O’Connor (1979) & Michael Cahill (2011).

Right Wing-Back: Tadhg O’Connor (1971), Tadhg O’Connor (1975), Conal Bonner (1989), Conal Bonner (1991), John Carroll (2000), Eamon Corcoran (2001), Brendan Maher (2014) & Pádraic Maher (2017).

Centre-Back: Michael Roche (1971), Bobby Ryan (1989), Conor O’Mahony (2008), Pádraic Maher (2014) & Ronan Maher (2016)

Left Wing-Back: Bobby Ryan (1986), Bobby Ryan (1988), Paul Kelly (2002), Conor O'Mahony (2009), Pádraic Maher (2011) & Pádraic Maher (2016).

Midfield: Colm Bonner (1988), Declan Carr (1989), John Leahy (1991), Tommy Dunne (1997), Tommy Dunne (1999), Tommy Dunne (2001), Eddie Enright (2001), Paul Kelly (2005), Shane McGrath (2008), Brendan Maher (2010) & Shane McGrath (2014).

Right Wing-Forward: Francis Loughnane (1971), Francis Loughnane (1972), Francis Loughnane (1973), Nicky English (1983), Nicky English (1984), Nicky English (1985), Declan Ryan (1988), Michael Cleary (1990), Michael Cleary (1991), Mark O’Leary (2001), Lar Corbett (2009) & John O'Dwyer (2014).

Centre-Forward: Michael Keating (1971), Declan Ryan (1997), Noel McGrath (2010) & Patrick Maher (2014).

Left Wing-Forward: Aidan Ryan (1987), John Leahy (1994), John Leahy (1997), Lar Corbett (2010) & Patrick Maher (2016).

Right Corner-Forward: Pat Fox (1987), Pat Fox (1989), Pat Fox (1991), Michael Cleary (1992), Michael Cleary (1993), Liam Cahill (1996), Eoin Kelly (2002), Eoin Kelly (2004), Eoin Kelly (2006) & Noel McGrath (2009).

Full-Forward: Nicky English (1987), Nicky English (1988), Cormac Bonner (1989), Cormac Bonner (1991), Eoin Kelly (2005), Lar Corbett (2011), Séamus Callanan (2014), Séamus Callanan (2015) & Séamus Callanan (2016).

Left Corner-Forward: Tommy Butler (1978), Nicky English (1989), Eoin Kelly (2001), Eoin Kelly (2010) & John McGrath (2016).

CÚ CHULAINN AWARDS

Prior to the development of the All Star awards scheme the Cú Chulainn awards, run under the auspices of Gaelic Weekly magazine, ran from 1963 to 1967. During that period Tipperary won 26 awards.

Tipperary’s Cú Chulainn Award Winners:-

1963: John Doyle, Theo English, Jimmy Doyle & Liam Devaney.

1964: John Doyle, Tony Wall, Michael Roche, Jimmy Doyle, Michael Keating, John McKenna & Donie Nealon.

1965: John O’Donoghue, Kieran Carey, Tony Wall, Michael Roche, Jimmy Doyle, Donie Nealon, John McKenna & Seán McLoughlin.

1966: Theo English & John McKenna.

1967: Len Gaynor, Michael Roche, Tony Wall, Donie Nealon & Michael Keating.

No All Star or equivalent Cú Chulainn awards were presented between 1968 and 1970.

