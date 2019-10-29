COUNTY FINALS
Ten county finals are scheduled to take place in Tipperary during the next two weeks - here are the fixture details
Semple Stadium, Thurles.
The Tipperary County Board plan to host ten county finals during the next two weeks - please read on for all of the details.
Friday, November 1
FBD Insurance County Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final
Rockwell Rovers v Éire Óg Annacarty in Clonoulty @ 7pm
Saturday, November 2
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Sean Treacy's v Kiladangan in Littleton @ 2.30pm
FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Carrick Davins v Arravale Rovers in New Inn @ 1pm
FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Borrisokane v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 2.30pm
Sunday, November 3
FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup Final
JK Bracken's v Holycross-Ballycahill in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 12.15pm
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Final
Borris-Ileigh v Kiladangan in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 2.30pm
Saturday, November 9
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Final
Clonmel Commercials v JK Bracken's in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 2.30pm
FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship Final
Mullinahone v Portroe in Templetuohy @ 1pm
Sunday, November 10
FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Final
Killenaule v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Clonmel @ 2.30pm
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Final
Clonmel Óg v Moycarkey-Borris in Cashel @ 2.30pm
Please note that the FBD Insurance County Junior B Football Championship final is also expected to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 10, but the fixture details have not been finalised.
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on