Ten county finals are scheduled to take place in Tipperary during the next two weeks - here are the fixture details

The Tipperary County Board plan to host ten county finals during the next two weeks - please read on for all of the details.

Friday, November 1

FBD Insurance County Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final

Rockwell Rovers v Éire Óg Annacarty in Clonoulty @ 7pm

Saturday, November 2

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Sean Treacy's v Kiladangan in Littleton @ 2.30pm

FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Carrick Davins v Arravale Rovers in New Inn @ 1pm

FBD Insurance County Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Borrisokane v Drom & Inch in Templederry @ 2.30pm

Sunday, November 3

FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup Final

JK Bracken's v Holycross-Ballycahill in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 12.15pm

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Final

Borris-Ileigh v Kiladangan in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 2.30pm

Saturday, November 9

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Final

Clonmel Commercials v JK Bracken's in Semple Stadium, Thurles @ 2.30pm

FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship Final

Mullinahone v Portroe in Templetuohy @ 1pm

Sunday, November 10

FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Final

Killenaule v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Clonmel @ 2.30pm

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Final

Clonmel Óg v Moycarkey-Borris in Cashel @ 2.30pm

Please note that the FBD Insurance County Junior B Football Championship final is also expected to take place on the week-ending Sunday, November 10, but the fixture details have not been finalised.

