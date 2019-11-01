Irish running legend Sonia O'Sullivan calls on Tipperary communities to organise a GOAL Mile this Christmas

Irish running legend, Sonia O’Sullivan, is leading a call-out for volunteers in Tipperary to get involved and organise a GOAL Mile in their communities this Christmas.

The GOAL Mile is the humanitarian aid agency, GOAL’s, longest running and most popular fundraisers when thousands of people all over the country abandon the turkey and pudding and walk, run or jog a mile on Christmas Day.

Last year more than 130 GOAL Miles took place throughout Ireland. In Tipperary alone there were four GOAL Miles throughout the county last year. This year, GOAL is calling on volunteers to continue their support of these events and for others to consider organising a new event in their community.

O’Sullivan, a GOAL patron, has been an advocate of the event for years now and gets out to do the GOAL Mile with family and friends in Australia every year where she is based.

She said: “The GOAL Mile is a fantastic way to raise money for GOAL’s life-saving work overseas. Even in Australia, we do our own GOAL Mile so that we’re giving back to people in need at a time when we all receive so much. I’m asking people in Tipperary, and all over Ireland. to make the GOAL Mile the best it’s ever been and follow the simple steps to organising a GOAL Mile.” “

She said: “There are only a few simple steps to organise a GOAL Mile in your community. GOAL supports organisers every step of the way to ensure the GOAL Mile is fun for all ages and fitness levels. 130 events took place last Christmas in nearly every county in 2018 and this year GOAL hopes to bring a GOAL Mile to every county.