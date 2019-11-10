Incredible comeback secures county intermediate football title for Moycarkey as Clonmel Og squander a five point second half lead

Moycarkey ------------------- 0-11

Clonmel Og 1-6



Moycarkey are celebrating an incredible triumph after a transformative performance in the second half saw them stage an unlikely comeback to win the county intermediate football final after overcoming a Clonmel Og side in Leahy Park Cashel this afternoon.

Clonmel Og had victory within their grasp having dominated the first half and when they scored a wonderful goal eight minutes into the second half to give themselves a five point lead they looked set for victory.

That goal,however, which came at the end of a flowing counter attack initiated by Jack Dillon in defence.The move involved Conor Anderson and Cian O'Sullivan who laid off the ball as goalie Paul Dempsey advanced for an unmarked John Cagney to finish to the net.

Moycarkey, had been way off the pace in the first half ,and while they improved for the second half they recorded some horrible wides from play and from frees prior to that breakthrough Clonmel Og goal.

As fantastic a score as that Clonmel Og goal was,it was the only score they managed to get in the second half as they went from being in a very strong position to losing out to a Moycarkey team that put in a massive performance in the third quarter to turn the game around.

For a team that scored just three points in the first half,two of those were absolute beauties from wing back Tom Ryan from over thirty yards, and registered poor wides in the opening stages of the second half , Moycarkey turned inside out as they hit a patch of form that saw almost every effort sail between the posts.

That purple patch began sixteen minutes into the second half and by the time twenty three minutes had elapsed they hit five in a row from Pa Carey ,Eoghan Hayes,substitute James Dillon,Anthony McKelvey and a free from Rhys Shellywhich saw Moycarkey draw level with seven minutes left.

Clonmel Og were powerless now to break the stranglehold Moycarkey had taken on the game and two excellent scores from Niall Heffernan and Anthony McKelvey gave Moycarkey a two point victory.

