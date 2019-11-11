Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rides winner in Gigginstown House Stud colours at Thurles

Mark Cahill and the One Eight Seven Four Syndicate were winners at Thurles on Thursday where Theatre Run battled well to land the 2m handicap hurdle.

Ridden by Daniel Holden, the 11/2 shot led over the second last flight and held off the late rally of Romella to score by half a length.

Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead took the 2m6f maiden hurdle with Royal Thief. In the Gigginstown House Stud colours, the 11/10 favourite headed the Eric McNamara-trained Oscar Montel after the final flight to win by a length and a quarter.

Thurles trainer Hilary McLoughlin landed the DKIT Student Union Race Day Handicap with Count Of Carabass at Dundalk on Wednesday. Owned by the Gold & Blue Syndicate, the eight-year-old was winning for the sixth time in all and notched up his first Dundalk success when beating the gambled-on 5/4 favourite Mutadaawel by three parts of a length at odds of 12/1 under Chris Hayes.

Fethard apprentice Ben Coen and his uncle Andy Slattery landed both divisions of the 7f handicap at Dundalk on Friday. They combined to take the opening leg with 4/1 joint-favourite Eacharn which just held on to win by a short-head from the Ado McGuinness-trained Loaded in the colours of Lynne MacLennan and Eimear O’Brien.

The Eight Star Syndicate were celebrating when Khafaaq landed the second division of the same race with far more in hand. The 9/2 shot won by a length and three-parts from the Tom McCourt-trained Mimic’s Memory.