More success for top Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore made it five wins from as many starts on the Henry De Bromhead-trained Honeysuckle in the conditions’ hurdle at odds of 30/100 favourite at Fairyhouse.

On her seasonal reappearance, the five-year-old took up the running at the fourth last and the partnership, Grade 1 winners over the course and distance in April, raced to an 11-length victory over the Willie Mullins pair, Easy Game and Mister Blue Sky.

The Hatton’s Grade Hurdle at Fairyhouse early next month is the immediate target.

Denis Hogan landed the 2m handicap hurdle with the Platinum Thoroughbred Racing Club-owned Solar Heat. Mark Enright was on board as the 12/1 chance scored by two lengths.

Blackmore landed a bigger success when the De Bromhead-trained Notebook scored a taking success in the Grade 2 Craddockstown Novice Chase at Punchestown on Saturday.

She excelled on the 11/4 chance which raced clear from the second last fence to win by five lengths from his own stable companion Moon Over Germany.