Cross country success as County Tipperary club win Munster intermediate title

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC promoted a very successful Munster Cross Country Championships last Sunday at the Turnpike. Conditions were very good with firm underfoot conditions and the weather dry.

In the Women’s 5k race the county was represented by four clubs. Right from the start the pace was strong and soon we had a trio of county athletes in the chasing pack - Angela Fogarty, Moyne, Karan Coughlan, Dundrum and Kealey Tideswell, Clonmel

They were still together going out on the final lap, then over the closing stages Karen produced a strong sustained effort to finish fifth ahead of Angela 6th and Kealey 7th, great running by all three athletes. With four to score on the county team, the team was in a strong position and with Suzanne Shine of Clonmel finishing in 10th place these four athletes combined to win the inter county silver medals.

On the club front, Clonmel having two athletes in the top 10, were looking good for a podium place. Aine Roche and Sareen Walsh both finished well in 14th and 19th for the inter club silver.

We also saw good performances by other county athletes like Eileen McCullough (Thurles Crokes) 13th, Carmel Fitzgibbon (Thurles Crokes) 15th, Sharon Cantwell (Moyne) 20th, Louise Fogarty (Moyne) 22nd, Laura Burke Carey (Thurles Crokes) 23rd, Patricia Ryan (Dundrum) 26th, Mairead Julian (Dundrum) 29th, Aisling Maher (Moyne) 31st, Mary Keane (Dundrum) 32nd and Paula Mills (Thurles Crokes) 33rd.

In the club competition Moyne came 4th, Thurles Crokes 5th and Dundrum 6th.

The men’s race also proved very competitive. John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes lead the county charge as he went with the early leaders. He was well positioned throughout and held off a late challenge when finishing 4th with Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo 5th and Jimmy Boland of Clonmel 6th.

Then we had great a group of athletes vying for the final three places and so over a very competitive last lap we saw great running from David Sheehan of Nenagh Olympic 8th, Dermot Hayes of Dundrum 11th and Gareth McGlinchey of Dundrum 13th. This team combined very well to win the inter county gold.

We also saw great performances from Joey Feery Clonmel 14th, Paul Minogue Clonmel 15th, Conor Ryan Clonmel 19th, Patrick Roche Carrick-on-Suir 20th, Conor Fleming Clonmel 22nd, John Fogarty Moycarkey Coolcroo 23rd, Gerard Hanley Mooreabbey Milers 24th, Willie O’Donoghue Mooreabbey Milers 26th, Jim Halley Dundrum 28th, Damien Holian Mooreabbey Milers 29th, Donal Keane Dundrum 30th, Patrick Bowe Moyne 31st and Michael Moore Dundrum 33rd.

On the club front Clonmel won this title for the very first time with their team of Jimmy Boland, Joey Feery, Paul Minogue and Conor Ryan. The Dundrum team of Dermot Hayes, Gareth McGlinchey, Jim Halley and Donal Keane won the inter club bronze.