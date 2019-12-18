Tipperary racecourse the first choice for the country's next all-weather track

The Horse Racing Ireland Board has said in its annual report that Tipperary is the preferred location for a second all weather track.

The only other such track in the country is in Dundalk.

However, with no funding in place at present to progress the project, it was agreed that no formal approval can be given at this stage and the plan will need to be submitted for re-consideration by HRI’s Evaluation Committee once HRI capital grant aid is available and Tipperary Racecourse has sourced their required funding, with options to be explored by Tipperary in this regard.

If a funded proposal has not been approved by HRI by the end of June 2021, then Tipperary’s status as the preferred location will cease and fresh applications for a second AWT may be sought from other potential venues at that point.