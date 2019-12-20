Big Tipperary athletics event as Clonmel AC host St Stephen's Day run

Clonmel Athletic Club host the MSD 4 Mile on St Stephen’s Day at 12 noon, the 31st promotion of this event.

The club is very grateful to MSD for sponsoring this year’s event.

Clonmel AC started promoting this event in 1989 to encourage people to participate in the sport over the festive season.

As such we have seen it grow in stature over the years and it is now firmly established in the athletic calendar as it caters for all levels of fitness.

Race registration will be taken on the day at Colaiste Cheitinn, The Mall from 10am onwards. The entry fee is €10 . The route is relatively flat and is noted for fast times. This year there will be prizes for the following categories - Men: 1st 5 Men, 1st 2 0/40, 0/45, 0/50, 1st 0/55, 0/60, 0/65, 0/70 and 0/75 plus 1st 2 Junior Men.

The list of prizes for the Ladies is - the 1st 5 Senior Ladies, 1st 2 0/35, 0/40, 0/45, 1st 0/50 0/55 and 0/60 plus 1st 2 Junior Ladies.

There will also be some great spot prizes for down the field finishers to be won, so come along and participate in a great sporting event. This is an ideal event to raise funds for local charities.

There will also be post race refreshments in Colaiste Cheitinn afterwards as well as the presentation of the prizes. .

Happy Christmas to all our members their families and all our friends in Clonmel.