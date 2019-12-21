Tipperary honours legendary Ireland rugby prop John 'The Bull' Hayes

Former Ireland rugby international John ‘The Bull’ Hayes was honoured with the Mick Doyle Golden Sporting Memory award at the Canon Hayes Sports Awards in Tipperary.

On the same night the All Ireland winning Tipperary and u20 sides were also recognised for their achievements in 2019.

And when he stepped up to receive his award from Minister Pat Breen and host Martin Quinn, he joked that he thought about going home early after listening to so much talk about Tipperary hurling success on the night but the Cappamore man promised that Limerick would be back.

He was joined by his wife, Tipperary woman and also a former Irish rugby international Fiona Steed, who was enjoying the tales of Tipperary success a lot more.

Hayes accepted the Mick Doyle Golden Sporting Memory Award.

He said he was humbled and delighted to accept it after he had been informed of his selection by former team mate Alan Quinlan.

Hayes became Ireland's most capped prop in 2006 and went on to be capped 105 times for Ireland. His special memories include his first cap at Lansdowne Road and the Grand Slam triumph in 2009.

Fiona Steed was capped 62 times for Ireland and told host Martin Quinn that it was very special for her that John received his honour in Tipperary.