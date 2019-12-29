GAELIC GAMES
West Tipperary GAA announce fixtures for senior, under 21 and minor games in the new year
Fixtures announced
West Tipperary GAA hss announced fixtxures for 2019 West Senior Football, 2020 West U21 and Minor A & B.
Fixtures for Round 4 and 5 of Minor A and B will be circulated in due course.
The draw for the U21 B football took place at a CCC meeting.
Group 1 – Aherlow Gaels, Eire Óg Annacarty, Clonoulty/Rossmore and Cappawhite Gaels
Group 2 – Emly/Sean Treacys, Galtee Rovers, Rockwell/Rosegreen and Golden/Kilfeacle.
Fixtures
12-01-2020 (Sun)
McGrath Oil, Tipperary West Tipperary U21 'A' Football
Round 1
Sean Treacy Park 12:00 Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla
Donaskeigh Kickhams
McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 1
Round 1
Lisvernane 12:00 Aherlow Gaels V Éire Óg
Annacarty/Donohill
Clonoulty 12:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cappawhite Gaels
McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 2
Round 1
Kilcommon 12:00 Emly V Galtee Rovers/St
Pecaun
New Inn 12:00Rockwell/Rosegreen V Golden-Kilfeacle
14-01-2020 (Tue)
Shane Hennessy Agri Advisor West Tipperary SFC
Round 3
New Inn 20:00Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Aherlow Gaels
19-01-2020 (Sun)
McGrath Oil, Tipperary West Tipperary U21 'A' Football
Round 2
Leahy Park Cashel 12:00Cashel King Cormacs V Arravale Rovers
McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 1
Round 2
Cappawhite 12:00Cappawhite Gaels V Aherlow Gaels
Annacarty 12:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore
McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 2
Round 2
Golden 12:00Golden-Kilfeacle V Emly
Bansha 12:00Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell/Rosegreen
21-01-2020 (Tue)
Shane Hennessy Agri Advisor West Tipperary SFC Final
New Inn 20:00 Group 1st Place V Group 2nd Place (E.T. if Necessary)
26-01-2020 (Sun)
West Tipperary Minor 'A' Football
Round 1
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs
New Inn 12:00 Rockwell/Rosegreen V Arravale Rovers
West Tipperary Minor 'B' Football
Round 1
Emly 12:00 Emly V Golden-Kilfeacle
Cappawhite 12:00 Cappawhite Gaels V Aherlow Gaels
02-02-2020 (Sun)
McGrath Oil, Tipperary West Tipperary U21 'A' Football
Round 3
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs
McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 1
Round 3
Lisvernane 12:00Aherlow Gaels V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Annacarty 12:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Cappawhite Gaels
McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 2
Round 3
New Inn 12:00 Rockwell/Rosegreen V Emly
Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
09-02-2020 (Sun)
West Tipperary Minor 'A' Football
Round 2
Leahy Park Cashel 12:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Rockwell/Rosegreen
Sean Treacy Park 12:00 Arravale Rovers V Eire Òg/Galtee Rovers
West Tipperary Minor 'B' Football
Round 2
Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels
Aherlow Gaels 12:00 Aherlow Gaels V Clonoulty/Rossmore
16-02-2020 (Sun)
West Tipperary Minor 'A' Football
Round 3
New Inn 12:00 Rockwell/Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
12:00 Eire Òg/Galtee Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs
West Tipperary Minor 'B' Football
Round 3
Cappawhite 12:00Cappawhite Gaels V Emly
Clonoulty 12:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle
