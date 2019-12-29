West Tipperary GAA announce fixtures for senior, under 21 and minor games in the new year

West Tipperary GAA hss announced fixtxures for 2019 West Senior Football, 2020 West U21 and Minor A & B.

Fixtures for Round 4 and 5 of Minor A and B will be circulated in due course.

The draw for the U21 B football took place at a CCC meeting.

Group 1 – Aherlow Gaels, Eire Óg Annacarty, Clonoulty/Rossmore and Cappawhite Gaels

Group 2 – Emly/Sean Treacys, Galtee Rovers, Rockwell/Rosegreen and Golden/Kilfeacle.

Fixtures

12-01-2020 (Sun)

McGrath Oil, Tipperary West Tipperary U21 'A' Football

Round 1

Sean Treacy Park 12:00 Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla

Donaskeigh Kickhams

McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 1

Round 1

Lisvernane 12:00 Aherlow Gaels V Éire Óg

Annacarty/Donohill

Clonoulty 12:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cappawhite Gaels

McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 2

Round 1

Kilcommon 12:00 Emly V Galtee Rovers/St

Pecaun

New Inn 12:00Rockwell/Rosegreen V Golden-Kilfeacle

14-01-2020 (Tue)

Shane Hennessy Agri Advisor West Tipperary SFC

Round 3

New Inn 20:00Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Aherlow Gaels

19-01-2020 (Sun)

McGrath Oil, Tipperary West Tipperary U21 'A' Football

Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00Cashel King Cormacs V Arravale Rovers

McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 1

Round 2

Cappawhite 12:00Cappawhite Gaels V Aherlow Gaels

Annacarty 12:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore

McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 2

Round 2

Golden 12:00Golden-Kilfeacle V Emly

Bansha 12:00Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell/Rosegreen

21-01-2020 (Tue)

Shane Hennessy Agri Advisor West Tipperary SFC Final

New Inn 20:00 Group 1st Place V Group 2nd Place (E.T. if Necessary)

26-01-2020 (Sun)

West Tipperary Minor 'A' Football

Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs

New Inn 12:00 Rockwell/Rosegreen V Arravale Rovers

West Tipperary Minor 'B' Football

Round 1

Emly 12:00 Emly V Golden-Kilfeacle

Cappawhite 12:00 Cappawhite Gaels V Aherlow Gaels

02-02-2020 (Sun)

McGrath Oil, Tipperary West Tipperary U21 'A' Football

Round 3

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs

McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 1

Round 3

Lisvernane 12:00Aherlow Gaels V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Annacarty 12:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Cappawhite Gaels

McGrath Oil, Emly West Tipperary U21 'B' Football Group 2

Round 3

New Inn 12:00 Rockwell/Rosegreen V Emly

Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

09-02-2020 (Sun)

West Tipperary Minor 'A' Football

Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Rockwell/Rosegreen

Sean Treacy Park 12:00 Arravale Rovers V Eire Òg/Galtee Rovers

West Tipperary Minor 'B' Football

Round 2

Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite Gaels

Aherlow Gaels 12:00 Aherlow Gaels V Clonoulty/Rossmore

16-02-2020 (Sun)

West Tipperary Minor 'A' Football

Round 3

New Inn 12:00 Rockwell/Rosegreen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

12:00 Eire Òg/Galtee Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs

West Tipperary Minor 'B' Football

Round 3

Cappawhite 12:00Cappawhite Gaels V Emly

Clonoulty 12:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle