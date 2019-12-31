Glorious Glin the early favourite for the derby at Tipperary's coursing extravaganza in Clonmel

The 2020 BoyleSports Coursing Derby in Clonmel is fast approaching and it’s Glorious Glin who heads the betting at 7/1 with the sponsors.

Impeccably bred by Newinn Wonder and Glorious Alonso, this January 2018 sensation beat Doonard Abel last weekend at Abbeyfeale in the Corn Na Feile Puppy Derby. He had already secured his Derby ticket to the big one in Clonmel back in November by winning the Miltown Malbay Derby Trial Stake.

Punters have backed this Shannon-Gales syndicate owned star into the clear favourite with odds as big as 14/1 available earlier in the year. The runner-up to Glorious Glin at Abbeyfeale, Doonard Abel, is a 16/1 shot having booked his spot in Clonmel when winning the Ballyduff Derby Trial Stake last month.

Special Rambler is the nearest rival to the favourite at 12/1 alongside Victor Ludorum. Special Rambler is bred by top stud dog Adios Alonso and was successful last weekend at Abbeyfeale when winning the Puppy Stake to Partys On Willy who is a 14/1 shot having improved massively since winning his trial stake in Westmeath.

Before Rambler won the Puppy Stake, he was victorious when winning the Abbeydorney Trial Stake in superb fashion. Another dog who is attracting support is Cuban Boris who is also 14/1 and is the worst result in the book for BoyleSports.