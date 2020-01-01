Tipperary school welcomes top boxer Eric Donovan to talk to students

Boxer Eric Donovan visited Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule to chat to 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students about his remarkable journey.

His story is one of great highs and lows and Eric tells it all with great honesty and passion.

He told students that they will all face challenges in life but that the most important thing is to keep trying and never give up.

His next big fight is in Belfast in February where he fights Christian Montilla.

We would like to thank Eric for coming to our school and wish him every success in his fighting career.