GAELIC FOOTBALL
Tipperary manager David Power has announced his senior football panel for the up-coming league campaign
David Power pictured with Liam McGrath in 2011 following the All-Ireland minor success.
The Premier County will launch their Allianz National Football League division three campaign against Down at Clonmel (2pm) on Sunday, January 26 and ahead of that clash senior manager David Power has announced his panel. The team will be captained by Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) while the vice-captain is Steven O’Brien (Ballina).
The Tipperary senior football panel for the league reads as follows:
Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)
Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan)
Paddy Dalton (Arravale Rovers)
Donagh Leahy (Arravale Rovers)
Steven O'Brien (Ballina)
Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
Philip Austin (Borrisokane)
Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork)
Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
Pádraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials)
Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)
Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)
Tommy Nolan (Drom & Inch)
Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
Dean McEnroe (JK Bracken's)
Dan O'Meara (Kiladangan)
Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
Greg Henry (Killenaule)
Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Joseph Nyland (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Liam Treacy (Loughmore Castleiney)
Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)
Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
Tadhg Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers)
Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers)
Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers)
Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe)
Liam Fahey (Rockwell Rovers)
Alan Moloney (Rockwell Rovers)
Dean Carew (Upperchurch-Drombane)
