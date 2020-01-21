Dundrum AC athletes involved in big events in Limerick and Cork

The Tom Walsh 10k was held on Sunday, January 19 in Caherconlish, Co Limerick.

Dundrum AC had three club athletes compete in what was a bright sunny day with very icy temperatures.

First home for the club was 18th Michael Ryan 36:32, he was closely followed by 21st Dymphna Ryan in a fantastic new PB of 36:54. This was Dymphna's first time breaking 37 mins for 10k. Congrats on such a super quick 10k PB. Next we had 57th Sean McGrath in 42:12.

The IMRA 6.5km Trail Run was held in Corrin Hill, just outside Fermoy, Co Cork on Sunday, January 19.

Conditions were bright and sunny, with icy cold temperatures. The terrain was a mix of vertical hills, forest trails and gravel roads. We had 6 club athletes compete. Dermot Hayes was first home for the club and finished in podium position of 3rd in 29:11. Next we had 69th Tish Ryan 38:51, 107th Christina Fryday 42:42, 122nd Patricia Moloney 44:57, 145th Jerry Hayes 49:10 and 150th Claire Ryan 50:25.