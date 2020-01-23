'Thurles' man appointed FAI interim Deputy CEO

The Football Association of Ireland is pleased to announce the appointment of Niall Quinn as interim Deputy CEO with immediate effect.



Niall, who father, Billy is a native of Thurles and who still have many family members in the Cathedral Town, is a former professional football player who has represented the Republic of Ireland national team 92 times, as well as playing in the English top flight for Arsenal FC, Manchester City FC and Sunderland AFC. As well as being a former board member of Sport Ireland, Niall is the former Chairman of Sunderland AFC and a successful businessman across diverse industries in Ireland and abroad. He also played minor hurling for Dublin following in his fathers footsteps at the time - Billy hurled for Tipperary and was an outstanding forward.



In addressing the current challenges facing the FAI, the executive team want to ensure that the organisation’s core objective of the promotion and development of the game of football in Ireland is prioritised.

Niall’s role with the team will focus on leading a future League of Ireland strategy, the overall development of the game in Ireland, including supporting grassroots and community initiatives together with our player pathway programmes. Niall will also focus on helping restoring and building key relationships and trust with key peer groups and the media.



Gary Owens, FAI interim CEO, said: “We are really pleased that someone of Niall’s calibre is joining the team. Football is such an important game in this country at every level. Niall not only brings great insight and experience to developing the game but is passionate about football in Ireland – his energy and commitment is a great fit for the FAI as we begin reform of the organisation and look to create a better future for football in Ireland.”

Niall is a regular visitor to Thurles and attends many of Tipperary's senior hurling games also.