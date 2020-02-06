Mid draws pits senior hurling holders Drom-Inch against Loughmore Castleiney in SHC

The draws were made by the mid Tipperary CCC this week

Mid Tipperary GAA CCC made their draws for the divisional championship this week with senior hurling holders Drom-Inch drawn against rivals Loughmore Castleiney is a mouth watering clash.

The draw in the Centenary Agri championship also sees Thurles Sarsfields lock horns with last years O'Riain Cup finalists Holycross Ballycahill, while Sarsfields B team have a preliminary round against Clonakenny with the winner to play Moycarkey Borris. Meanwhile, last years finalists Upperchurch Drombane play the newly promoted JK Brackens.

The mid senior football championship is straight knockout and sees a quarter final tie between Moyne Templetuohy and Moycarkey Borris - the winners will play JK Brackens in the semi-final. In the second semi-final Loughmore Castleiney will take on Upperchurch Drombane in what should be another cracking contest.

The draws are as follows:

Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2020

Straight Knockout;

Preliminary Round

Clonakenny V Thurles Sarsfields B

Quarter Finals;

Preliminary Winner V Moycarkey Borris

Upperchurch-Drombane V JK Brackens

Holycross-Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields A

Loughmore-Castleiney V Drom-Inch

Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Championship 2020

Straight Knockout

Semi Finals:

Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Drom & Inch

Moyne-Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla



Mid Junior A Hurling Championship

Two groups with the top two teams in group 1 into semi final, Top team in group 2 into semi final second team in G2 V third team in G1 in quarter final.

Group 1

Holycross-Ballycahill V Loughmore-Castleiney

JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields

Group 2

Upperchurch-Drombane V Drom-Inch

Boherlahan Dualla V Moycarkey Borris



Mid Junior B Hurling Championship.

Two groups with the top team in to semi final, second & third placed teams play quarter finals

Group 1

Moyne V JK B

Clonakenny V Gortnahoe

Sars

Group 2

Loughmore V Moycarkey

Holycross V Knock

Killea V Thurles Gaels



Mid U 21 A Hurling Championship

1st round losers group. Winner of prelim Rd into semi final. Two Rd 1 winners into semi final to be joined by losers group winner.

Prelim Rd

Thurles Sarsfields V Drom-Inch

Rd 1

Prelim loser V JK Brackens

Moycarkey Borris V Holycross-Ballycahill



Mid U 21 B Hurling Championship

Two groups of 3 with the top two teams into semi finals

Group 1

Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla

Moyne

Group 2

Loughmore-Castleiney V Thurles Sarsfields

Upperchurch-Drombane



Mid a Minor A Hurling Championship

League system with the top team into final and 2 v 3 in semi final

Round 1

JK Brackens Ōg V Holycross-Ballycahill

Thurles Sarsfields Ōg V Drom-Inch

Boherlahan Dualla



Mid Minor B Hurling Championship

League system with the top 4 teams into the semi finals where it will be 1 v 4 & 2 v 3

Round 1

Moycarkey Borris V Thurles Sarsfields Ōg

Moyne-Templetuohy V Upperchurch-Drombane

Loughmore-Castleiney V Gortnahoe-Glengoole



Mid Senior Football Championship

Straight knockout

Quarter Final

Moyne-Templetuohy V Moycarkey Borris

Semi Finals

Q/F Winner V JK Brackens

Loughmore-Castleiney V Upperchurch-Drombane



Mid Intermediate Football Championship

Round 1 winner into final

Round 1 loser into semi final

Round 1

Loughmore-Castleiney V Drom-Inch

Semi Final

Round 1 Loser V JK Brackens

Mid Junior A Football Championship

Round 1 winner into final

Round 1 loser into semi final

Round 1

Holycross-Ballycahill V Boherlahan Dualla

Semi Final

Round 1 Loser V Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Mid Junior B Football Championship

Two groups of 3 with the top two teams into semi finals.

Group 1

JK Brackens V Upperchurch-Drombane

Clonakenny

Group 2

Moycarkey Borris V Moyne-Templetuohy

Loughmore-Castleiney