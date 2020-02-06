GAA
Mid draws pits senior hurling holders Drom-Inch against Loughmore Castleiney in SHC
John Ryan and James Barry of Upperchurch Drombane, with Joe Kerrigan of Centenary Agri and David Butler and Seamus Kennedy of Drom-Inch ahead of last years mid final
The draws were made by the mid Tipperary CCC this week
Mid Tipperary GAA CCC made their draws for the divisional championship this week with senior hurling holders Drom-Inch drawn against rivals Loughmore Castleiney is a mouth watering clash.
The draw in the Centenary Agri championship also sees Thurles Sarsfields lock horns with last years O'Riain Cup finalists Holycross Ballycahill, while Sarsfields B team have a preliminary round against Clonakenny with the winner to play Moycarkey Borris. Meanwhile, last years finalists Upperchurch Drombane play the newly promoted JK Brackens.
The mid senior football championship is straight knockout and sees a quarter final tie between Moyne Templetuohy and Moycarkey Borris - the winners will play JK Brackens in the semi-final. In the second semi-final Loughmore Castleiney will take on Upperchurch Drombane in what should be another cracking contest.
The draws are as follows:
Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2020
Straight Knockout;
Preliminary Round
Clonakenny V Thurles Sarsfields B
Quarter Finals;
Preliminary Winner V Moycarkey Borris
Upperchurch-Drombane V JK Brackens
Holycross-Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields A
Loughmore-Castleiney V Drom-Inch
Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Championship 2020
Straight Knockout
Semi Finals:
Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Drom & Inch
Moyne-Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla
Mid Junior A Hurling Championship
Two groups with the top two teams in group 1 into semi final, Top team in group 2 into semi final second team in G2 V third team in G1 in quarter final.
Group 1
Holycross-Ballycahill V Loughmore-Castleiney
JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields
Group 2
Upperchurch-Drombane V Drom-Inch
Boherlahan Dualla V Moycarkey Borris
Mid Junior B Hurling Championship.
Two groups with the top team in to semi final, second & third placed teams play quarter finals
Group 1
Moyne V JK B
Clonakenny V Gortnahoe
Sars
Group 2
Loughmore V Moycarkey
Holycross V Knock
Killea V Thurles Gaels
Mid U 21 A Hurling Championship
1st round losers group. Winner of prelim Rd into semi final. Two Rd 1 winners into semi final to be joined by losers group winner.
Prelim Rd
Thurles Sarsfields V Drom-Inch
Rd 1
Prelim loser V JK Brackens
Moycarkey Borris V Holycross-Ballycahill
Mid U 21 B Hurling Championship
Two groups of 3 with the top two teams into semi finals
Group 1
Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla
Moyne
Group 2
Loughmore-Castleiney V Thurles Sarsfields
Upperchurch-Drombane
Mid a Minor A Hurling Championship
League system with the top team into final and 2 v 3 in semi final
Round 1
JK Brackens Ōg V Holycross-Ballycahill
Thurles Sarsfields Ōg V Drom-Inch
Boherlahan Dualla
Mid Minor B Hurling Championship
League system with the top 4 teams into the semi finals where it will be 1 v 4 & 2 v 3
Round 1
Moycarkey Borris V Thurles Sarsfields Ōg
Moyne-Templetuohy V Upperchurch-Drombane
Loughmore-Castleiney V Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Mid Senior Football Championship
Straight knockout
Quarter Final
Moyne-Templetuohy V Moycarkey Borris
Semi Finals
Q/F Winner V JK Brackens
Loughmore-Castleiney V Upperchurch-Drombane
Mid Intermediate Football Championship
Round 1 winner into final
Round 1 loser into semi final
Round 1
Loughmore-Castleiney V Drom-Inch
Semi Final
Round 1 Loser V JK Brackens
Mid Junior A Football Championship
Round 1 winner into final
Round 1 loser into semi final
Round 1
Holycross-Ballycahill V Boherlahan Dualla
Semi Final
Round 1 Loser V Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Mid Junior B Football Championship
Two groups of 3 with the top two teams into semi finals.
Group 1
JK Brackens V Upperchurch-Drombane
Clonakenny
Group 2
Moycarkey Borris V Moyne-Templetuohy
Loughmore-Castleiney
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on