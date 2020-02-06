GAA

Mid draws pits senior hurling holders Drom-Inch against Loughmore Castleiney in SHC

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarylive.ie

Mid preview

John Ryan and James Barry of Upperchurch Drombane, with Joe Kerrigan of Centenary Agri and David Butler and Seamus Kennedy of Drom-Inch ahead of last years mid final

The draws were made by the mid Tipperary CCC this week

Mid Tipperary GAA CCC made their draws for the divisional championship this week with senior hurling holders Drom-Inch drawn against rivals Loughmore Castleiney is a mouth watering clash.

The draw in the Centenary Agri championship also sees Thurles Sarsfields lock horns with  last years O'Riain Cup finalists Holycross Ballycahill, while Sarsfields B team have a preliminary round against Clonakenny with the winner to play Moycarkey Borris. Meanwhile, last years finalists Upperchurch Drombane play the newly promoted  JK Brackens.

The mid senior football championship is straight knockout and sees a quarter final tie between Moyne Templetuohy and Moycarkey Borris - the winners will play JK Brackens in the semi-final. In the second semi-final Loughmore Castleiney will take on Upperchurch Drombane in what should be another cracking contest. 

The draws are as follows:

Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship 2020
Straight Knockout;
Preliminary Round
Clonakenny V Thurles Sarsfields B

Quarter Finals;
Preliminary Winner V Moycarkey Borris
Upperchurch-Drombane V JK Brackens
Holycross-Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields A
Loughmore-Castleiney V Drom-Inch

Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Championship 2020
Straight Knockout
Semi Finals:
Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Drom & Inch
Moyne-Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla


Mid Junior A Hurling Championship
Two groups with the top two teams in group 1 into semi final, Top team in group 2 into semi final second team in G2 V third team in G1 in quarter final.

Group 1
Holycross-Ballycahill V Loughmore-Castleiney
JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields
Group 2
Upperchurch-Drombane V Drom-Inch
Boherlahan Dualla V Moycarkey Borris


Mid Junior B Hurling Championship.
Two groups with the top team in to semi final, second & third placed teams play quarter finals

Group 1
Moyne V JK B
Clonakenny V Gortnahoe
Sars

Group 2
Loughmore V Moycarkey
Holycross V Knock
Killea V Thurles Gaels


Mid U 21 A Hurling Championship

1st round losers group. Winner of prelim Rd into semi final. Two Rd 1 winners into semi final to be joined by losers group winner.

Prelim Rd
Thurles Sarsfields V Drom-Inch

Rd 1
Prelim loser V JK Brackens
Moycarkey Borris V Holycross-Ballycahill


Mid U 21 B Hurling Championship
Two groups of 3 with the top two teams into semi finals

Group 1
Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla
Moyne

Group 2
Loughmore-Castleiney V Thurles Sarsfields
Upperchurch-Drombane


Mid a Minor A Hurling Championship
League system with the top team into final and 2 v 3 in semi final

Round 1
JK Brackens Ōg V Holycross-Ballycahill
Thurles Sarsfields Ōg V Drom-Inch
Boherlahan Dualla


Mid Minor B Hurling Championship
League system with the top 4 teams into the semi finals where it will be 1 v 4 & 2 v 3

Round 1
Moycarkey Borris V Thurles Sarsfields Ōg
Moyne-Templetuohy V Upperchurch-Drombane
Loughmore-Castleiney V Gortnahoe-Glengoole


Mid Senior Football Championship
Straight knockout

Quarter Final
Moyne-Templetuohy V Moycarkey Borris

Semi Finals
Q/F Winner V JK Brackens
Loughmore-Castleiney V Upperchurch-Drombane


Mid Intermediate Football Championship
Round 1 winner into final
Round 1 loser into semi final

Round 1
Loughmore-Castleiney V Drom-Inch

Semi Final
Round 1 Loser V JK Brackens

 

Mid Junior A Football Championship
Round 1 winner into final
Round 1 loser into semi final

Round 1
Holycross-Ballycahill V Boherlahan Dualla

Semi Final
Round 1 Loser V Gortnahoe-Glengoole

 

Mid Junior B Football Championship
Two groups of 3 with the top two teams into semi finals.

Group 1
JK Brackens V Upperchurch-Drombane
Clonakenny

Group 2
Moycarkey Borris V Moyne-Templetuohy
Loughmore-Castleiney

 