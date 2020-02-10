COURSING
Tipperary the centre of the coursing world with Callaway Rambler favourite for the derby
CLONMEL HOSTS NATIONAL FESTIVAL
Coursing festival in Clonmel this weekend
Romance will go out the window this Valentine’s Day as greyhound enthusiasts flock to Clonmel for the 3-day National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park.
It’s a love affair that has lasted generations in Ireland as thousands are set to descend to Co Tipperary to see their favourite greyhounds battle it out on the field of dreams with Callaway Rambler the ante post favourite at 8/1 to land the 2020 BoyleSports Coursing Derby.
After the withdrawal of 7/1 favourite Glorious Glin, it was Callaway Rambler, who was renamed last week from Special Rambler after new ownership, that took over at the top of the market. Carraway Rambler is bred by top stud dog Adios Alonso and was successful at Abbeyfeale when winning the Puppy Stake to Partys On Willy who is a 16/1 shot. Plenty of interest is coming for Cuban Boris after the draw was made and he is now 10/1 from 121 to win the title.
In the Horse & Jockey Oaks, the main money is coming for the top two 8/1 joint favourites Scientific and Joyandjubilation. Next in the market is Ballymac Amber at 10/1 with Icon Queen at 12/1. BoyleSports Magic, for owner John Boyle is the Even money favourite for the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes and is a popular choice with punters ahead of the big weekend.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The eagerly awaited BoyleSports Coursing Derby kicks off this weekend with a whopping €40,000 up for grabs. Callaway Rambler is the 8/1 favourite with Victor Ludorum sharing second spot with Cuban Boris at 10/1. It promises to be a cracking weekend of greyhound action with the Oaks and Champion Stakes also featuring on the action-packed programme and it is not to be missed.”
Damien Lonergan, head of greyhound trading for BoyleSports said: “After the draw was made on Saturday the money started to arrive for Cuban Boris who is 10/1 with us for the BoyleSports Derby, I have no doubt he will go off shorter. In the Oaks the betting has been quite enough all season with the only real money being for the two favs Joyandjubilation and Scientific. We could get a result in the Oaks I reckon! In the Champion Stakes it looks like BoyleSportsMagic will be hard to beat and will go to slips as many peoples anchor leg in most accumulators. He might be a bad result for the firm but he is one we really want! It’s hard to look past Share The Dream in the Champion Bitch Stake and her price of 5/4 reflects that, I can’t see us laying much at the price but she’s one we are keen to keep onside”
BoyleSports Coursing Derby
8 Callaway Rambler
10 Victor Ludorum
10 Cuban Boris
10 Bexhill Flare
12 Bornforhardship
12 Coalition Wonder
12 Highbury
14 Foxhollow Adios
14 Clever Wonder
14 Dicks Partner
16 Mad Mans Game
16 Ballymac Driveon
16 Banba Caravaggio
16 Partys On Willy
20 Granard Gust
20 Merchant House
20 Alicante
20 Ashwood Wonder
20 Do It Hope
20 Snap Streak
20 Bank Defect
20 Mizen Matt
20 Soul Man
20 Blueview Lucky
20 Doonard Abel
20 Upper Hand
25 Bus Connects
25 Knockrour Leigh
25 Badminton Dasher
25 Ballymac Flash
25 Da Big Buddha
25 Quarrymount King
25 Tree Top Danno
25 Needham Quest
25 Gonetoflorida
25 Gingerbread Bud
25 Galevalley Tiger
25 Dapper Jake
33 Why Tanyardmocha
33 Knockrour South
33 Boherlode Paddy
33 Crescent Whisper
33 Gus The Bus
33 Raise The Alarm
33 Longway Rio
33 Frenemie
33 Special Memories
33 Portane Turbo
33 Aghaburren Bear
33 Catalpa Voyage
33 Greavsie
33 Piper Tom
33 Barefoot Myles
40 Spital Hondo
40 Andthenisaid
40 Crafty Rissimo
40 All Our Kindness
40 Business Club
50 Bedford Cha
50 Istimberdown
50 Arkin Ness
50 Tromora Tank
50 Jeru Dan
Horse & Jockey Hotel Coursing Oaks
8 Scientific
8 Joyandjubilation
10 Ballymac Amber
12 Icon Queen
12 Crafty Kazoo
12 Kates Blossom
14 Ballymac Smokey
14 Please Abbie
16 Floating Skye
16 Amazing Music
16 Kingsmill Alva
16 Safe Date
16 Foxhollow Queen
20 Rolledandbowled
20 Lets Get Started
20 Ashmore Rosie
20 Tyrone Rivers
20 Nimby
20 Tobarmartin Mags
20 Spillover
20 Ballymac Fame
20 Alltoplayfor
25 Mulcahys Peak
25 Ciaralou
25 Please Luci
25 Shock Electric
25 Laurelina
25 Breska Wild
25 Magical Misty
25 Quarrymount Hart
33 Lone Judy
33 Undercoverdrama
33 Rockanes Beauty
33 Bearna Gaoithe
33 Somelittlespirit
33 Jeru Jo
33 Barrack Noelle
33 Mild Lilly
33 Flemish Roisin
33 Some Exhibition
33 Bambis Only
33 Drive On Sophie
33 Wilderness Honey
33 Highland Hope
33 Ramstown Jenny
33 Crafty Mambo
33 On The Hill
33 Hope Alive
33 Paradise Georgia
33 Skimcoat Hanna
33 Walk On Grass
33 Puc Lady
33 Gooleen Wonder
33 Lark Lane Me
40 Mehdaayih
40 Coshair Bonita
40 Marshals Babe
40 Rachels Dream
40 Feede Lily
40 Mountcashel Red
40 Draw Away
40 Nightwatch
50 Bubbleicious
50 Ayle Girl
Kevin Smith Champion Stakes
EV BoyleSportsmagic
5-2 Huntingtown
7-2 Return Ticket
4 Netflixandchill
6 Fire And Hope
6 Cruyff
6 Jeffys Gold
12 Freestone Hill
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on