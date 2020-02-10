Tipperary the centre of the coursing world with Callaway Rambler favourite for the derby

Romance will go out the window this Valentine’s Day as greyhound enthusiasts flock to Clonmel for the 3-day National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park.

It’s a love affair that has lasted generations in Ireland as thousands are set to descend to Co Tipperary to see their favourite greyhounds battle it out on the field of dreams with Callaway Rambler the ante post favourite at 8/1 to land the 2020 BoyleSports Coursing Derby.

After the withdrawal of 7/1 favourite Glorious Glin, it was Callaway Rambler, who was renamed last week from Special Rambler after new ownership, that took over at the top of the market. Carraway Rambler is bred by top stud dog Adios Alonso and was successful at Abbeyfeale when winning the Puppy Stake to Partys On Willy who is a 16/1 shot. Plenty of interest is coming for Cuban Boris after the draw was made and he is now 10/1 from 121 to win the title.

In the Horse & Jockey Oaks, the main money is coming for the top two 8/1 joint favourites Scientific and Joyandjubilation. Next in the market is Ballymac Amber at 10/1 with Icon Queen at 12/1. BoyleSports Magic, for owner John Boyle is the Even money favourite for the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes and is a popular choice with punters ahead of the big weekend.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The eagerly awaited BoyleSports Coursing Derby kicks off this weekend with a whopping €40,000 up for grabs. Callaway Rambler is the 8/1 favourite with Victor Ludorum sharing second spot with Cuban Boris at 10/1. It promises to be a cracking weekend of greyhound action with the Oaks and Champion Stakes also featuring on the action-packed programme and it is not to be missed.”

Damien Lonergan, head of greyhound trading for BoyleSports said: “After the draw was made on Saturday the money started to arrive for Cuban Boris who is 10/1 with us for the BoyleSports Derby, I have no doubt he will go off shorter. In the Oaks the betting has been quite enough all season with the only real money being for the two favs Joyandjubilation and Scientific. We could get a result in the Oaks I reckon! In the Champion Stakes it looks like BoyleSportsMagic will be hard to beat and will go to slips as many peoples anchor leg in most accumulators. He might be a bad result for the firm but he is one we really want! It’s hard to look past Share The Dream in the Champion Bitch Stake and her price of 5/4 reflects that, I can’t see us laying much at the price but she’s one we are keen to keep onside”

BoyleSports Coursing Derby

8 Callaway Rambler

10 Victor Ludorum

10 Cuban Boris

10 Bexhill Flare

12 Bornforhardship

12 Coalition Wonder

12 Highbury

14 Foxhollow Adios

14 Clever Wonder

14 Dicks Partner

16 Mad Mans Game

16 Ballymac Driveon

16 Banba Caravaggio

16 Partys On Willy

20 Granard Gust

20 Merchant House

20 Alicante

20 Ashwood Wonder

20 Do It Hope

20 Snap Streak

20 Bank Defect

20 Mizen Matt

20 Soul Man

20 Blueview Lucky

20 Doonard Abel

20 Upper Hand

25 Bus Connects

25 Knockrour Leigh

25 Badminton Dasher

25 Ballymac Flash

25 Da Big Buddha

25 Quarrymount King

25 Tree Top Danno

25 Needham Quest

25 Gonetoflorida

25 Gingerbread Bud

25 Galevalley Tiger

25 Dapper Jake

33 Why Tanyardmocha

33 Knockrour South

33 Boherlode Paddy

33 Crescent Whisper

33 Gus The Bus

33 Raise The Alarm

33 Longway Rio

33 Frenemie

33 Special Memories

33 Portane Turbo

33 Aghaburren Bear

33 Catalpa Voyage

33 Greavsie

33 Piper Tom

33 Barefoot Myles

40 Spital Hondo

40 Andthenisaid

40 Crafty Rissimo

40 All Our Kindness

40 Business Club

50 Bedford Cha

50 Istimberdown

50 Arkin Ness

50 Tromora Tank

50 Jeru Dan

Horse & Jockey Hotel Coursing Oaks

8 Scientific

8 Joyandjubilation

10 Ballymac Amber

12 Icon Queen

12 Crafty Kazoo

12 Kates Blossom

14 Ballymac Smokey

14 Please Abbie

16 Floating Skye

16 Amazing Music

16 Kingsmill Alva

16 Safe Date

16 Foxhollow Queen

20 Rolledandbowled

20 Lets Get Started

20 Ashmore Rosie

20 Tyrone Rivers

20 Nimby

20 Tobarmartin Mags

20 Spillover

20 Ballymac Fame

20 Alltoplayfor

25 Mulcahys Peak

25 Ciaralou

25 Please Luci

25 Shock Electric

25 Laurelina

25 Breska Wild

25 Magical Misty

25 Quarrymount Hart

33 Lone Judy

33 Undercoverdrama

33 Rockanes Beauty

33 Bearna Gaoithe

33 Somelittlespirit

33 Jeru Jo

33 Barrack Noelle

33 Mild Lilly

33 Flemish Roisin

33 Some Exhibition

33 Bambis Only

33 Drive On Sophie

33 Wilderness Honey

33 Highland Hope

33 Ramstown Jenny

33 Crafty Mambo

33 On The Hill

33 Hope Alive

33 Paradise Georgia

33 Skimcoat Hanna

33 Walk On Grass

33 Puc Lady

33 Gooleen Wonder

33 Lark Lane Me

40 Mehdaayih

40 Coshair Bonita

40 Marshals Babe

40 Rachels Dream

40 Feede Lily

40 Mountcashel Red

40 Draw Away

40 Nightwatch

50 Bubbleicious

50 Ayle Girl

Kevin Smith Champion Stakes

EV BoyleSportsmagic

5-2 Huntingtown

7-2 Return Ticket

4 Netflixandchill

6 Fire And Hope

6 Cruyff

6 Jeffys Gold

12 Freestone Hill