Tipperary the centre of the coursing world with Callaway Rambler favourite for the derby

CLONMEL HOSTS NATIONAL FESTIVAL

Romance will go out the window this Valentine’s Day as greyhound enthusiasts flock to Clonmel for the 3-day National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park.

It’s a love affair that has lasted generations in Ireland as thousands are set to descend to Co Tipperary to see their favourite greyhounds battle it out on the field of dreams with Callaway Rambler the ante post favourite at 8/1 to land the 2020 BoyleSports Coursing Derby.

After the withdrawal of 7/1 favourite Glorious Glin, it was Callaway Rambler, who was renamed last week from Special Rambler after new ownership, that took over at the top of the market. Carraway Rambler is bred by top stud dog Adios Alonso and was successful at Abbeyfeale when winning the Puppy Stake to Partys On Willy who is a 16/1 shot. Plenty of interest is coming for Cuban Boris after the draw was made and he is now 10/1 from 121 to win the title.

In the Horse & Jockey Oaks, the main money is coming for the top two 8/1 joint favourites Scientific and Joyandjubilation. Next in the market is Ballymac Amber at 10/1 with Icon Queen at 12/1. BoyleSports Magic, for owner John Boyle is the Even money favourite for the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes and is a popular choice with punters ahead of the big weekend.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The eagerly awaited BoyleSports Coursing Derby kicks off this weekend with a whopping €40,000 up for grabs. Callaway Rambler is the 8/1 favourite with Victor Ludorum sharing second spot with Cuban Boris at 10/1. It promises to be a cracking weekend of greyhound action with the Oaks and Champion Stakes also featuring on the action-packed programme and it is not to be missed.”

Damien Lonergan, head of greyhound trading for BoyleSports said: “After the draw was made on Saturday the money started to arrive for Cuban Boris who is 10/1 with us for the BoyleSports Derby, I have no doubt he will go off shorter. In the Oaks the betting has been quite enough all season with the only real money being for the two favs Joyandjubilation and Scientific. We could get a result in the Oaks I reckon!  In the Champion Stakes it looks like BoyleSportsMagic will be hard to beat and will go to slips as many peoples anchor leg in most accumulators. He might be a bad result for the firm but he is one we really want! It’s hard to look past Share The Dream in the Champion Bitch Stake and her price of 5/4 reflects that, I can’t see us laying much at the price but she’s one we are keen to keep onside”

 

BoyleSports Coursing Derby 

8          Callaway Rambler

10        Victor Ludorum

10        Cuban Boris

10        Bexhill Flare

12        Bornforhardship

12        Coalition Wonder

12        Highbury

14        Foxhollow Adios

14        Clever Wonder

14        Dicks Partner

16        Mad Mans Game

16        Ballymac Driveon

16        Banba Caravaggio

16        Partys On Willy

20        Granard Gust

20        Merchant House

20        Alicante

20        Ashwood Wonder

20        Do It Hope

20        Snap Streak

20        Bank Defect

20        Mizen Matt

20        Soul Man

20        Blueview Lucky

20        Doonard Abel

20        Upper Hand

25        Bus Connects

25        Knockrour Leigh

25        Badminton Dasher

25        Ballymac Flash

25        Da Big Buddha

25        Quarrymount King

25        Tree Top Danno

25        Needham Quest

25        Gonetoflorida

25        Gingerbread Bud

25        Galevalley Tiger

25        Dapper Jake

33        Why Tanyardmocha

33        Knockrour South

33        Boherlode Paddy

33        Crescent Whisper

33        Gus The Bus

33        Raise The Alarm

33        Longway Rio

33        Frenemie

33        Special Memories

33        Portane Turbo

33        Aghaburren Bear

33        Catalpa Voyage

33        Greavsie

33        Piper Tom

33        Barefoot Myles

40        Spital Hondo

40        Andthenisaid

40        Crafty Rissimo

40        All Our Kindness

40        Business Club

50        Bedford Cha

50        Istimberdown

50        Arkin Ness

50        Tromora Tank

50        Jeru Dan

Horse & Jockey Hotel Coursing Oaks

8          Scientific

8          Joyandjubilation

10        Ballymac Amber

12        Icon Queen

12        Crafty Kazoo

12        Kates Blossom

14        Ballymac Smokey

14        Please Abbie

16        Floating Skye

16        Amazing Music

16        Kingsmill Alva

16        Safe Date

16        Foxhollow Queen

20        Rolledandbowled

20        Lets Get Started

20        Ashmore Rosie

20        Tyrone Rivers

20        Nimby

20        Tobarmartin Mags

20        Spillover

20        Ballymac Fame

20        Alltoplayfor

25        Mulcahys Peak

25        Ciaralou

25        Please Luci

25        Shock Electric

25        Laurelina

25        Breska Wild

25        Magical Misty

25        Quarrymount Hart

33        Lone Judy

33        Undercoverdrama

33        Rockanes Beauty

33        Bearna Gaoithe

33        Somelittlespirit

33        Jeru Jo

33        Barrack Noelle

33        Mild Lilly

33        Flemish Roisin

33        Some Exhibition

33        Bambis Only

33        Drive On Sophie

33        Wilderness Honey

33        Highland Hope

33        Ramstown Jenny

33        Crafty Mambo

33        On The Hill

33        Hope Alive

33        Paradise Georgia

33        Skimcoat Hanna

33        Walk On Grass

33        Puc Lady

33        Gooleen Wonder

33        Lark Lane Me

40        Mehdaayih

40        Coshair Bonita

40        Marshals Babe

40        Rachels Dream

40        Feede Lily

40        Mountcashel Red

40        Draw Away

40        Nightwatch

50        Bubbleicious

50        Ayle Girl

Kevin Smith Champion Stakes

EV       BoyleSportsmagic

5-2       Huntingtown

7-2       Return Ticket

4          Netflixandchill

6          Fire And Hope

6          Cruyff

6          Jeffys Gold

12        Freestone Hill