Soccer successes in Tipperary Community Games for Drangan, Boherlahan and Cashel/Rosegreen

Results of the Tipperary County Finals of Indoor Soccer held in Ursuline Convent, Thurles, on Saturday, February 8.

U10 Boys

Semi Final - Cashel beat Ballingarry, Roscrea bye from Cahir. Final - Cashel Gold, Roscrea Silver.

U13 Boys

Quarter finals: Drangan beat Mullinahone. Ballinahinch beat Boherlahan. Semi finals, Drangan beat Newport. Ballinahinch beat Cahir. Final, Drangan Gold, Ballinahinch Silver.

U10 Girls

Semi Final, Boherlahan beat Cahir. Final, Boherlahan Gold, Ballingarry Silver.

U13 Girls

Quarter finals, Newport beat Cahir. St Flannans beat Ballinahinch. Semi Final, Newport beat Boherlahan. Final, Newport Gold, St. Flannans Silver.

Sincere thanks to the Ursuline Convent for the use of their excellent facilities, to the referees and to all volunteers who gave their time to assist on this long day.

Well done to all teams that participated. Congratulations to the four county champions who will represent Tipperary at the Munster finals in the University of Limerick on Saturday, April 18.

County Champions: The Cashel Rosegreen U10 Boys Indoor Soccer team. Robert Kelly, M.J. Kennedy, Josh Mulcahy, Billy O’Connor, Henry O’Connor, Cormac O’Donoghue, Dylan Ryan, Eanna Ryan

BUSY WEEKEND AHEAD WITH TABLE QUIZ AND SWIMMING FINALS

There’s a busy weekend ahead with the County Final of the u14 Table Quiz taking place in the Presentation Secondary School, Thurles this Friday night, February 14 at 7.30pm. Entries on the night.

This will be followed by the County Swimming Finals in Thurles on Sunday, February 16.

Entries closed for this event last Sunday, February 9.

The Boherlahan/Dualla U10 Girls Indoor Soccer team, Community Games county champions for the second successive year, pictured with County Chairman Micheal Maher, Fethard. Back row, from left to right: Faye Burke, Mae Kennedy, Leah O’Connell, Robyn Leahy. Front: Cliodhna Moynihan, Avril O’Dwyer, Clodagh Fitzgerald and Caoimhe Lacey