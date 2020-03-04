Top Tipperary horse trainer Mouse Morris among those nominated for Butlers Bar award

The following nominations were received for the first of this year’s Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards for the months of January and February.

(1) Aoife Morrissey – A member of Loreto Secondary School Clonmel winners of the Munster A senior schools ladies football title.

(2) Deirdre Goggin – Winner of two races in the Road Trotting Championship, a sport which is unique to her hometown Goleen and surrounding areas in West Cork.

(3) Mouse Morris – Following a lean spell Mouse bounced back to winning ways in 2020 with three winners including a double at Thurles.

(4) David O’Brien – David rode his first Point-to-Point winner ‘Entre Deux’ for owner John Hally at Knockanard Co. Cork.

(5) Ciaran Moroney, Michael Quinlan – Two young Fethard hurlers who helped Cashel Community College to win the Munster B colleges title.

(6) Dorothy Wall – In February Dorothy received three full senior Irish rugby caps by playing against Scotland, Wales, and England.

(7) Patrician Presentation Ladies Football Team – Winners of the Munster C title following a great victory against Kenturk played at Ballygiblin.

(8) Fethard Ladies U16 Rugby Team – Winners of the Munster League by beating Carrick which was played at Irish Independent Park (Musgrave Park), Cork.

(9-16) Kickboxing – The following eight young kickboxers from the Galteemor Club in Fethard have qualified for title fights in Scotland in June 2020. The qualifiers which comes under the umbrella of WKA (World Kickboxing Association) took place in Waterford. The qualifiers are as follows: Kaia Crowley, Eoin McSweeney, Nathan Costin, Reiltin Kenny, Dylan Corbett, Jayden Setters, Killian Setters, and Katelyn Setters

(17-20) Swimming – Four swimmers from Fethard who competed with distinction at the Community Games finals at Thurles pool: Mark O’Meara (silver), U14 Backstroke; Ronan O’Meara (bronze), U12 Breaststroke; Suzy Murphy (silver), U12 Breaststroke; and Isobel Maher (silver), 16 Butterfly.

(21-23) Soccer – Three young and very promising soccer players from Fethard who have signed to play for Waterford United in the U13 League of Ireland: Ben Allen, Charlie Walsh and Sami Laaksonen.

The winners of both the January and February award will be announced on Friday night next, March 7, at a special presentation function in Butlers Sports Bar. All are welcome