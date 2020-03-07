Cashel CS through to All-Ireland senior hurling Colleges B Final after big win

Cashel CS 4-22

Oranmore 1-11

A superb first half, wind-assisted, performance which yielded a whopping 2-14, helped Cashel Community College through to the All-Ireland senior hurling Colleges B Final when they disposed of the challenge of Calasanctius College Oranmore at Birr this afternoon.

The elements certainly played a big role in the outcome of this game, but the quality of the showing from the Cashel boys was also from the top drawer as they put Oranmore to the sword with clinical play and precision hurling.

They had 0-6 on the board within seven minutes and when they bagged two goals in a minute from sharp shooters Daniel Moloney and Conor O'Dwyer by the 20th minute, they helped themselves to a 2-14 to 0-5 interval lead.

The half time talking point centered around whether Oranmore could mount a challenge when they had the elements behind them. However, any thoughts of such a prospect were put to bed fairly quickly by Cashel who fired three of the first four second half scores including a goal through James Murphy and the excellent Stephen Browne.

Oranmore did enjoy a better return in front of goal but Cashel matched them all the way and they had a fourth goal from Conor O'Dwyer in the 27th minute to cap an excellent performance and a very impressive result - Oranmore had breached the Cashel rearguard in the 12th with a Sean Fox goal.

Cashel march on the final in three weeks time and have built up a lot of momentum en-route. They will take much confidence from their fine showing in this game, but know that they will need to be at their best to win the All-Ireland crown.