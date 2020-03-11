Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore bids to add to her haul of victories at Cheltenham today

Following her stunning win on Honeysuckle on Day One of Cheltenham, Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore bids to add to her haul on Day Two today.

And her top fancy is likely to be Minella Indo in the Novice Chase at 2.10.

The Henry de Bromhead runner won the Albert Bartlett in fine style twelve months ago for Blackmore’s second festival win and will be expected to challenge again this year.

The Killenaule woman begins the day on Easywork for Gordon Elliott in the opening Novice Hurdle at 1.30 and is on board the Willie Mullins trained Eglantine Du Seuil in the Handicap Hurdle at 2.50.