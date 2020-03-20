Tipperary school honoured for its promotion of Gaelic Games

At the Cumann na mBunscol national awards in the Anner Hotel, Thurles, Thomastown National School received an award in the Small School of the Year Category.

The school submitted a project that detailed all of the work that has been done to promote Gaelic Games in the school over the last 18 months.

School staff with Tipperary's trophy haul in 2019

Some of the highlights of the project included the school's success in Tipperary Cumann na mBunscol competitions, winning the West Tipperary Primary Schools GAA Quiz, achieving GAA 5 Star Centre status and visits from All Ireland winning hurler Noel McGrath and past pupil Niall Heffernan, who played on the Tipperary U-20 hurling team.

The school staff attended the awards ceremony. The award was presented by the National Cumann na mBunscol Chairman, Liam Magee. It was a fantastic achievment for the pupils of the school to receive national recognition for their efforts.

The cover of the project submitted by the school