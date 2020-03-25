Tipperary’s place in division one secured as ladies football association cancels 2020 Lidl National Leagues

On Tuesday, March 24 the LGFA (Ladies Gaelic Football Association) announced that the 2020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled and “will not be completed”. Therefore, Tipperary’s place in division one of the ladies football league has been secured and Shane Ronayne’s fast-improving team will also compete in division one in 2021.

The LGFA released a statement on Tuesday, March 24 which read as follows: “In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prime concern for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the present time is the health and wellbeing of our members. Consequently, a number of decisions have been made in respect of LGFA competitions, which have not been taken lightly. The 2020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled for 2020, and will not be completed.

“The Lidl Post Primary Schools Competitions have also been cancelled for 2020, along with the LGFA Interprovincial Competition, the All-Ireland U14 Championship, Féile na nÓg and Féile Skills. The 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with Government regulations, while there is a possibility of provincial action in the U16 and Minor Championships, when LGFA activities resume. A number of development programmes are also postponed until LGFA activity resumes.”

Irrespective of how the league campaign has come to a conclusion the Tipperary camp will have been thrilled with their performances - the Premier County drew with All-Ireland champions Dublin and Waterford and although Tipp suffered defeats against Cork and Galway they also registered a vital win over Westmeath. Tipperary were scheduled to face Mayo (March 22) and Donegal (March 29), but those games will now not take place.

Shane Ronayne is the manager of Tipperary and his management team features Ed Burke and Tony Smith (selectors/coaches), Sarah Jane Darmody (FLO), James O’Leary and Craig Quinlan (strength and conditioning coaches), Gráinne O’Callaghan (physio) and Ger Lombard (goalkeeping coach).

TIPPERARY PANEL

The Tipperary senior ladies football panel reads as follows: Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború's), Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Katie Cunningham (Lattin-Cullen), Maria Curley (Templemore), Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy), Carrie Davey (Fethard), Kate Davey (Fethard), Áine Delaney (Templemore), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Sarah Fryday (Thurles Sarsfields), Niamh Hayes (Fethard), Megan Heffernan (Galtee Rovers), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Sarah McKevitt (Thurles Sarsfields), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Ellen Moore (Moyne-Templetuohy), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross) & Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials).