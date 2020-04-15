Tipperary GAA Scene brings you all the up-to-date news for The Premier County

GAA Scene by Tipperary County GAA Board PRO, Joe Bracken

HEALTH & WELLBEING

The World Health Organization each year focuses on a different topic related to health. This year 2020 is Support Nurses and Midwives, without these wonderful people there would be no COVID-19 response. We thank these wonderful women and men many who are members of the GAA and wish them a healthy and safe 2020.

World Malaria Awareness Day is April 25th. The aim of this day is to provide education and understanding of malaria as a global scourge that is both preventable and curable as a disease.

With all games and training cancelled every club in the county is involved in some aspect of volunteering, keep it going you are a tremendous help to the national response without this volunteering the country and its services just would not be able to cope.

CLUB TOGETHER

SuperValu, Centra and the GAA are continuing to support the elderly in our communities, during these unprecedented times through its ‘Club Together’ initiative which aims to capitalise on our unique community spirit, by helping our elderly who do not have family and friends around to support them.

TIPPEARY CO. COUNCIL COVID-19 HUB

Tipperary Co. Council are operating a dedicated community support service in the county to assist at risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency.

By requesting assistance through the online form https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/eform/submit/covid-19-assistance-request-form a member of the community response team at Tipperary County Council will contact you. They will match you with the best services available in your area to support your request.

Alternatively, you can also call 0761 06 5000. For a full list of services available please see https://tipperary-covid-19-resources-tipp.hub.arcgis.com/

PROVINCIAL MEDIA



In what are extremely challenging times for provincial media nationwide, we ask you all to please support our local print media, Nenagh Guardian, Tipperary Star, The Nationalist and Midland Observer. These titles have been the backbone of all Tipperary GAA match reports, club news and analysis for generations. When our lives get back to some semblance of normality, we want to ensure that these newspapers are once again to the fore, with our local radio stations, in bringing you all the GAA news and information. So please give them and all local businesses your continued support.​

SEMPLE STADIUM

Planning permission was granted last week for redevelopment works to improve and enhance the Ardán Ó Coinneáin (Kinane or Old Stand) in Semple Stadium.

The works will include, modifications to ground floor comprising removal of identified turnstiles and provision of new exit gate and construction of three service cores providing access to upper floor levels, to include wheelchair accessible turnstiles and separate ground floor store. The insertion of a new first floor level under the existing stand to provide for gym, physio, changing room, media, function space and bar, kitchen, reception, meeting room, plant, store and associated circulation areas. Also, to provide for the reconfiguration of seating area to provide dedicated VIP and disabled access areas. The provision of plant, maintenance and fire escape access at roof level and all associated site works, including elevational changes, associated signage, landscaping and services infrastructure.

This is a long term project which at the time of submittal had not foreseen the current global crisis which our lives and economy have become entangled in.



GAA ARCHIVE



The following might be useful to all GAA fans during this time of isolation. The GAA, in conjunction with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, previously launched the GAA Digital Archive at Croke Park providing free access to past GAA matches to internet users around the world.

113 All-Ireland finals since 1961 are included in the archive and provincial finals from 1961 also feature. The new archive also includes All-Ireland club finals since 1989.

In all, over 500 football and hurling matches were retrieved from broadcasters and information such as date, result, venue, referee, scorers and teams and substitutions was added.

Please check out https://www.gaa.ie/gaa-now/archive/ for all the action.