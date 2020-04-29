Tipp footballers to shave or dye this weekend for local charities

On Saturday and Sunday, each hour they will upload videos of themselves being shaved or getting their hair dyed for great local causes.

Tipperary footballers might not be able to come together to train these days, but that doesn't mean that they cannot come together virtually to help raise funds for local charities.

Under the guidance of Manager David Power and his management team, between this Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3 members of the senior football panel and backroom team will be doing a shave, dye or mo to raise money for local charities.

Each hour, over a 48 hour period, a video or picture will be posted on Tipperary GAA and the Friends of Tipperary Football social media platforms of players or backroom team members doing the challenge. So, you will be able to see your players like you have never seen them before as they do their thing for charity.

Everyone who completes the challenge is encouraged to nominate five more people to complete the challenge and donate.



All funds will go to:

South Tipperary General Hospital

North Tipperary Hospice

C-SAW (Community Suicide Awareness Workers)



The funds raised will be divided equally between these three fantastic local charities and all support is greatly appreciated.

The gofundme link is as follows https://www.gofundme.com/f/tipp- tooball-fundraise utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link- tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet