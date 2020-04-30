Tipperary GAA Scene - column

By Tipperary GAA PRO Joe Bracken

SHAVE, DYE OR MO - TIPPERARY SENIOR FOOTBALL PANEL

Between this Saturday 2nd of May and Sunday 3rd of May members of the Tipperary senior football panel and backroom team will be doing a shave, dye or mo to raise money for local charities. Each hour, over a 48 hour period, a video or picture will be posted on Tipperary GAA and the Friends of Tipperary Football social media platforms of players or backroom team members doing the challenge. Everyone who completes the challenge is encouraged to nominate five more people to complete the challenge and donate.

All funds will go to:

South Tipperary General Hospital

North Tipperary Hospice

C-SAW (Community Suicide Awareness Workers)

The funds raised will be divided equally between these three fantastic local charities and all support is greatly appreciated.

The gofundme link is as follows https://www.gofundme.com/f/tipp-tooball-fundraise?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

CLUB CHARITY EVENTS

A number of clubs are also organising fundraising events currently to assist charities during the Covid crisis and also to help keep club and community spirit alive and active.

Moycarkey Borris GAA Club are organising a virtual run or walk, round trip from Mizen Head to Malin Head of 1200 km over 7 days which started last Saturday 25th April and runs to this Friday 1st May 2020.

All proceeds raised will go directly to the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles (Charity No. 20025687) to assist the Hospital and their staff in the fight against Covid19, fundraising link as follows http://tiny.cc/5pymnz

If you wish to record and log what you have run or walked download Strava App to your phone, search for Moycarkey Borris GAA in search icon and add Moycarkey Borris GAA to Clubs, then click on club event and join their 1200km Mizen Head to Malin Head Run and Walk Round Trip.

Follow the instructions; ensure to click the 5% donation for the service provider (GO FUND ME) as 10% will show as a default first.

The club will be also hoping participants will post some photos to promote the event through their social media by sending posts to maryshelly@live.ie

DO IT FOR DAN

'Do It For Dan' organisers were also in touch to promote the appeal to raise funds to help Dan receive vital treatment he requires. But as the limit has been reached, they wish to thank all who contributed so generously to their fundraising efforts. We wish Dan and his parents every success with his treatment and in the years ahead.

SEMPLE STADIUM COVID-19 TESTING VENUE

The HSE have informed Semple Stadium management that Covid-19 testing may commence in the venue during the next few days. The HSE have requested voluntary stewards to supervise the movement and parking of cars. This may suit clubs or individuals in close proximity to Thurles. Any names received will be forwarded to the HSE who will set up a rota system.

Those wishing to volunteer should get in touch with Co. Secretary Tim Floyd by text preferably on 087 2591747 or on email secretary.tipperary@gaa.ie

WEBINAR

There will be a webinar on 'Club Strategic Planning' which is targeted chiefly at all club officers this Wednesday, April 29th at 6pm. Pre-registration will be required via the Learning Portal on the following link https://t.co/sv89AhMsxP?amp=1

SYMPATHY

In the absence of a County Committee meeting this month, Tipperary Co. Board would like to express sympathy to the families of the following who passed to their eternal reward during the last few weeks and who had very close connections to Tipperary GAA;

Peggy Kennedy, Roscrea, wife of current Co. Hearings Committee member and former North Chairman Dan Kennedy.

Patricia Carey, Rearcross and Newport, former Co. Camogie Board Secretary and Sean Treacys Tipp Draw Co-Ordinator.

Monica (Monnie) Hogan, Ballinderry, mother of Shannon Rovers board delegate and local newspaper reporter Liam Hogan.

Bridie Macken, Ballyporeen, mother of that great Ballyporeen football family including Tom, Billy and Peter Macken.

Sadie McLoughlin, Templemore, wife of JK Brackens stalwart Paddy McLoughlin.

Matt O'Meara, Toomevara, former Toomevara SH selector and board delegate.

Michael Burke, Fethard, father of former Tipperary senior football star Brian Burke.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.