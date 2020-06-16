Durlas Og to install new rain water harvesting system at their premises in Thurles

"This is us looking to the future." - GAA club Secretary PJ Bowden

Dúrlas Óg juvenile GAA club in Thurles is to embark upon a unique rain harvesting system at its premises in Arus na n-Óg, which will conserve water and reduce costs going forward.

A grant from Tipperary County Council to the tune of €2,000 organised through Councillor Jim Ryan, has enabled the club to prepare for the installation of the system which will harvest the water off the roof, into the gutter, and into two holding tanks, before being pumped into the tank in the attic to service the toilet areas.

"It is something that we have had on our minds for some time and we are delighted that Cllr Jim Ryan came up trumps with the grant which has helped us to do this. It is looking to the future," Secretary PJ Bowden said.

"Durlas Og is a fantastic club which looks after so many young lads each week. I'm delighted to have been able to get this grant and that it is being put to such good use," Cllr Ryan said.

See full story in this weeks Tipperary Star.