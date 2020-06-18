Tipp footballers boosted by the news that star players will be available for the season

Tipperary senior football Manager David Power has received a big boost ahead of the commencement of group training with the word that four of his players will now be available for the 2020 season.

Allstar Michael Quinlivan, a key component in the Tipperary attack, was supposed to be heading off on his travels this summer. However, the trip has been put on hold and he will now be ready to spearhead the Premier attack for the concluding stages of the Allianz National Football League and the championship.

Also available, it has been confirmed, will be dual stars Colin English and Paudie Feehan, and Liam Casey, all of whom represent a major boost to the squad and to the management.

Tipperary still have a number of important games to play out in their league campaign before the championship starts and they will be anxious to get wins under their belt to preserve their status in the division.