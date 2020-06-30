Hopefully "no change" as match day fees change at South Tipperary GAA games

Due to the current and ongoing health and safety concerns around Covid-19, the South Tipperary GAA Board has introduced no admission fees for its games this year. It is hoped that the rounding off of entrance fees will cut down on the handling of change, benefitting the paying customer and also the official at the gate.

Admission for all South Board group and league games €5.

Entrance fee for all semi-finals and finals €10 and €5.

Admission tickets will not be given to patrons, unless requested by the patron.

The Board would ask all patrons to arrive at venues early to avoid delays.

The Board would ask if possible that all teams arrive at venue togged out.

Each club to designate a person to fill the role of linesman.

Referees may not have the full complement of umpires, we would ask the clubs involved to supply umpires if requested by the referee.

According to South Board secretary, Eddie McCarthy:

“The Board will also be taking safety precautions in line with Covid-19 at games regarding the issuing of ticket receipts (unless requested) and also with admission fees to game, most games being at €5 with semi-finals and finals at €10 to cut down on the issuing of change, etc. Programmes will be printed and placed aside for those who wish to take one, again to cut down on handling, etc.,” he said.