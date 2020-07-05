Call for Tipp athletes to don their runners

The Irish Life Health Mile Challenge will set out to see which county and club can take the prize of the fastest and most active. The weeklong challenge and celebration of athletics will start on Monday the 17th August, the 35th anniversary of when four of Ireland's top milers, ran a 4x1-mile relay world record.

Speaking at the launch, chairman of the boards and master of the mile, Eamonn Coghlan said: “In a time of uncertainty, running has offered escapism, calmed the mind, and provided a sense of normality for many. It was especially important for those like my own children who were juggling home schooling my grandkids and working from home”. Eamonn who was also a member of the 4x1-mile relay world record team added: “The Irish Life Health Mile Challenge is a great opportunity for some friendly county rivalry. I know there are runners all over Ireland who will be keen to clock their mile for their county and to put one over again on us Dubs!”

Runners of all abilities and families can sign up free of charge at AthleticsIreland.ie. Runners simply need to find a flat bit of ground, run their virtual mile, and submit their race online with proof of time and distance. A four-week online training programme for beginners, intermediate and advanced will be provided by the Athletics Ireland coaching team.

Andrew Coscoran who earlier this year recorded the fastest indoor time over the mile by an Irish man in six years, was speaking at the launch; "Training for the Irish Life Health Mile challenge will provide a fresh focus for all runners. There is the bonus that if you can learn to run faster over a shorter distance, it will benefit your 5k and 10k times”.

For athletics clubs nationwide as well as contributing to their county’s mileage there is €1,000 in total, on offer for the fastest 4x1 mile relay, male and female. Athletics Clubs could also be in with a chance to win part of a €2,000 equipment bursary, with €500 on offer per province, by downloading and signing up to Irish Life’s personalised health and wellbeing app, MyLife.

European U23 800m medallist Nadia Power said: "It would be brilliant for all those kids who take part in the Daily Mile in school, which is supported by Irish Life Health, to take part in the Mile Challenge with their family. They would have a sense of accomplishment in clocking miles together with their family for their county to see if they can be crowned the fittest in Ireland”.