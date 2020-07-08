First match played at Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club’s new playing grounds

Carrick Swan senior hurlers played their first match at Páirc na nEalaí, the club’s new Ballyrichard playing grounds last Wednesday, July 1.

The team played Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams in a challenge game to prepare for the upcoming Seamus O’Riain Senior Hurling Championship.

It was a great runout for the lads after lockdown and gets the team and club up and running in the new field.

The honour of scoring the first point in the field goes to Eric O’Halloran, while the first goal, was scored by Dale O’ Hanlon.

