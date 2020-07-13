The perfect round of golf - A hole-in-one and to win the senior scratch cup too!
CAHIR PARK SCRATCH CUP WEEKEND
CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB: Mark Shanahan (West Waterford) will remember his visit to Cahir last weekend when winning the Senior Scratch Cup, helped by a hole in one no less on the cross-river par 3 16th
It was the stuff of dreams around Cahir Park Golf Club last weekend for West Waterford Golf Club member Mark Shanahan.
Not only did he ace the picturesque par 3 16th with a perfect cross-river pitch but the ace enabled him to go on and win the Senior Scratch Cup by a single shot, recording a two-under par 69 off the back tees. In second place came David Reddan Junior with a sub par 70.
It was a great weekend overall at Cahir Park with a fantastic turn out from far and wide and the competition for all four prizes was very high.
The Senior Scratch Cup was won by Mark Shanahan with a fantastic 69 gross aided by an ace on the 16th. Super shooting Mark - drinks are on you. Second in the Senior Category was David Reddan Jr with a 70 gross. Great golf guys.
The Junior Scratch Cup winner was Ian Irwin with an impressive 73gross and second was Leonard O'Connor with a 75gross our Junior Scratch Nett winner was Mark Toman with a 69 Nett. Very good scoring lads.
The Intermediate Scratch Cup was claimed by Thomas Hegarty with a 77 gross whilst John Morrissey came in 2nd with a 78 gross. The Intermediate Nett went to Sean Cronin with a 64 Nett. Well done gents.
The Minor Scratch Cup was taken by Kieran Fleming with a 86 gross hotly followed by Con O’Brien with a 87 gross. The Nett was won by Jim Davis with a 68 Nett.
Super golf by all - congratulations.
