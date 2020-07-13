The perfect round of golf - A hole-in-one and to win the senior scratch cup too!

It was the stuff of dreams around Cahir Park Golf Club last weekend for West Waterford Golf Club member Mark Shanahan.

Not only did he ace the picturesque par 3 16th with a perfect cross-river pitch but the ace enabled him to go on and win the Senior Scratch Cup by a single shot, recording a two-under par 69 off the back tees. In second place came David Reddan Junior with a sub par 70.

It was a great weekend overall at Cahir Park with a fantastic turn out from far and wide and the competition for all four prizes was very high.

The Senior Scratch Cup was won by Mark Shanahan with a fantastic 69 gross aided by an ace on the 16th. Super shooting Mark - drinks are on you. Second in the Senior Category was David Reddan Jr with a 70 gross. Great golf guys.

The Junior Scratch Cup winner was Ian Irwin with an impressive 73gross and second was Leonard O'Connor with a 75gross our Junior Scratch Nett winner was Mark Toman with a 69 Nett. Very good scoring lads.

The Intermediate Scratch Cup was claimed by Thomas Hegarty with a 77 gross whilst John Morrissey came in 2nd with a 78 gross. The Intermediate Nett went to Sean Cronin with a 64 Nett. Well done gents.

The Minor Scratch Cup was taken by Kieran Fleming with a 86 gross hotly followed by Con O’Brien with a 87 gross. The Nett was won by Jim Davis with a 68 Nett.

Super golf by all - congratulations.