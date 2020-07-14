Tipperary racing trainers Aidan and Donnacha O'Brien are fined and banned

Tipperary-based horse racing trainers, father and son Aidan and Donnacha O’Brien, have received fines and bans for breaching Covid-19 screening regulations.

They have been fined €2,500 each and prohibited from attending race meetings in Ireland for two weeks for failing to enter The Curragh through the health screening area at a meeting last month.

The offences took place on Irish 2,000 Guineas day during the week racing resumed in Ireland.

The matter was heard by the referrals panel of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday.

Aidan O’Brien put the incident down to a misunderstanding and said he and his son were “fully supportive of all the measures in place to keep racing going”.

