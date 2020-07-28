Camogie club action resumes in Tipperary this Friday

The Junior A championship leads the way for adult camogie fixtures in Tipperary, with Group 1 matches commencing on this Friday July 31.

Nine teams contest the Junior A championship, with the opening two games between Holycross and Cahir in Holycross and Kiladangan and Moneygall in Puckane fixed for 7.30pm this Friday.

On Sunday August 9 Cahir are at home to Ballina and Moneygall are at home against Holycross in Group 1. Group 2 sees Drom’s second team, who have regraded from intermediate level, take on Knockavilla in The Ragg GAA field while Boherlahan are at home to Fethard.

With further group fixtures over the following three Sundays - August 16, 23 and 30 - just the group winners and runners-up qualify for the September 13 semi-final stages.

Adult Camogie Fixtures

Junior A Championship: Round 1, Group 1,

Holycross v Cahir in Holycross at 7.30pm, Friday July 31.

Kiladangan v Moneygall in Puckane at 7.30pm July 31.

Underage Fixtures and Results

Under 16A

Shannon Rovers 0-1 Cashel 6-17

Annacarty 3-12 Shannon Rovers 3-7

Under 16B

Kilruane 3-5 Boherlahan 3-12

Templemore 1-5 Brian Borus 0-4

Silvermines 1-4 Drom 1-3

Moycarkey 3-11 Knockavilla 1-4

Fethard 2-6 Cahir 2-8

Drom 1-1 Fethard 7-10

Boherlahan 2-15 Templemore 1-5

Under 16C

Carrick Swan conceded to Moyle Rovers

Ballingarry 3-2 Cashel 0-3

Clonoulty 9-15 Rockwell Rovers 1-2

Newport 2-7 Moneygall 2-1

Mullinahone 0-1 Ballybacon 7-16

Nenagh 0-1 Ballina 1-6

Clonoulty 2-13 Thurles Sarsfields 4-13

Mullinahone 0-1 Cashel 7-4

Ballybacon 4-10 Carrick Swan 0-1

Moyle Rovers 4-10 Ballingarry 2-3

Knockavilla 4-5 Silvermines 0-3

Under 14C

Drom 1-2 Gortnahoe 8-3

Carrick Swan 0-1 Cashel 9-8

Portroe 10-11 Lorrha 0-1

Moyle Rovers 2-3 Fethard 5-4

Slieve Felim 0-2 Ballingarry 1-2

Burgess 8-4 Shannon Rovers 1-1

Thurles Sarsfields 6-11 Newport 0-3

Mullinahone 4-5 St Pat’s 6-4

Kiladangan 4-5 Nenagh 1-5

Under 14B

Ballina 2-3 Borrisoleigh 1-7

Boherlahan 1-10 Brian Borus 1-4

Holycross 7-6 Cahir 0-0

Annacarty 6-8 Knockavilla 2-2

Under 14A

Silvermines 2-6 Ballybacon 2-6

Under 14D

Ballybacon 2-10 Ballina 2-0

