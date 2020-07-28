Picture parade from FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior hurling championship
See all the images from the weekends action right here
There were some great encounters in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship in both the Dan Breen Cup and Seamus O'Riain Cup competitions last weekend.
And, there were some big results too.
Here are some of the images which greeted supporters in the various locations and those who watched the games on the live stream platforms - the new norm for Tipperary hurling supporters.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on