Loughmore Castleiney sweep past Moyne Templetuohy

Loughmore Castleiney 1-17

Moyne Templetuohy 0-13

Favourites Loughmore-Castleiney turned on the power in the last quarter to sweep past a Moyne-Templetuohy side that up to then had caused them considerable problems in an entertaining FBD Insurance county senior football tie at Templemore on Saturday evening.

Both winners in the first round, this second victory for Loughmore-Castleiney gives them control of this group with a third game against Ardfinnan coming up, and all the indications are that they will comfortably make the knock-out stages.

They were flattered by their seven points winning margin as Moyne-Templetuohy, despite conceding a 4th minute goal when goalie Odhran Lloyd appeared to slip as he moved to deal with a Peter Nyland shot which ended in the net, gave as good as they got to the three quarter stage but the second water break saw Loughmore emerge in full flight to “blow” the opposition away.

Moyne were buoyed by a win over Ardfinnan in the first round and their young side were in no way inhibited by the reputation of their opponents. The goal was a setback and they suffered another when they lost Jason Bergin to a face injury in the first quarter.

At the water break, Loughmore led 1-2 to 0-2 but on resuming, after Conor Ryan pointed a Loughmore free, Moyne spurned a great chance when an Odhran Lloyd penalty went on the wrong side of the crossbar in the 24th minute.

At half-time Loughmore led 1-6 to 0-5 but Moyne were still very much in contention.

Two minutes after resuming Odhran Lloyd rescue Moyne with a fine save from Ciaran Connolly but Moyne now had the bit between their teeth now and outpointed their rivals five to two to reach the second water break trailing by a point, 0-10 to 1-8.

The stage was set for a grand stand finish but instead Loughmore blitzed their opponents in the closing period. The introduction of Eamonn Connolly and Conor McGrath added zest to their attack with McGrath, who scored four points in this period, showing a confidence and maturity beyond his years.

Loughmore extended their lead by eight points before Conor Bowe raised a first flag for Moyne but by then the game was over with the winners ahead 1-16 to 0-1. A brace of Thomas Hassett points in the closing minutes in response to Ciaran Connolly’s white flag for Loughmore was really of no consequence to the Moyne cause. So Loughmore march on.

Their closing quarter justified their standing as potential champions but with only one team coming out of each group there is no room for complacency against Ardfinnan.

Manager Frankie McGrath will be pleased with how his charges finished but will have misgivings about some of what went before.

However, it is early days yet and improvement will come with further competition. The real eye-catcher for them was young Conor McGrath whose composure in front of goal and his ability to take a score, mark him out as a special talent. Ciaran Connolly, Liam Treacy, Joey Nyland and John McGrath were others to figure prominently in this win.

Ballyporeen are next up for Moyne who will take great heart from this performance as they battle to retain their senior status.

It is evident Eddie Kelly and coach Liam England have put a lot of work into the team and this was underlined by quality performances from Conor Bowe, Thomas Hamill, Tom Meade, Ciaran Lloyd, and Gearoid O Connor.

Scorers for Loughmore – C McGrath(0-4), L Treacy, C Connolly(0-3 each), P Neyland(1-0), C Ryan, J McGrath(0-2 each), E Sweeney, E Connolly, L Egan(0-1 each);

Moyne scorers - C Bowe(0-4), J Hassett(0-3), T Hassett(0-2), O Lloyd, T Meade, M Ryan, G O Connor(0-1 each);

Loughmore-Castleiney -Shane Hennessy; Eoghan Ryan, John Meagher, Willie Eviston; Lorcan Egan, Brian McGrath, Joseph Hennessy; Noel McGrath, Joey Nyland; Peter Nyland, Ciaran McGrath, Ciaran Connolly; Conor Ryan, John McGrath, Liam Treacy; Subs – Aidan McGrath for B McGrath; Evan Sweeney for P Nyland, Eamon Connolly for J Nyland;

Moyne-Templetuohy -Odhran Lloyd; Joe O Grady, Niall Russell, Diarmuid Leahy; Shane Lowe, Tom Meade, Ciaran Lloyd; Thomas Hassett, Gearoid O Connor; Mark Ryan, Thomas Hammil, Jason Bergin; Conor Bowe, John Hassett, Jack Taylor; Subs – Diarmuid Fogarty for Bergin; Martin Kelly for O Grady;

Ref – Tom Loughnane, Gortnahoe-Glengoole;