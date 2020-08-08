Sean Tobin goes close to running four-minute mile on Tipperary track

The Moyne AC Summer games took place the weekend before last and it was great to see the Clonmel Athletic club colours prominent in three of the races, all recording impressive performances.

Great credit is due to Moyne AC for putting on a brilliant promotion of the sport in such trying conditions - conditions where athletes had not only to contend with Covid regulations but also heavy rain for the early events. And while the rained eased as the programme progressed, athletes had to contend with a strong wind down the back straight.

The Men’s 3000m race was the first event on the programme and here Clonmel’s Evan Fitzgerald ran a well-judged race, pacing himself well over this new distance for him. He put in a great effort over the closing laps that saw him finishing 5th in a brilliant time of 8 mins 58.2 secs, breaking 9 mins for 3k, brilliant and a personal best.

Then the club had Conor Flaherty running in the Boys under 17 800m and here Conor ran very well when finishing 7th in a new PB of 2 mins 13.7 secs.

The highlight event of the programme was the Moyne Mile and once again Clonmel’s Sean Tobin was the star attraction, as he bid to become the first Tipp athlete to break four minutes for the mile on a Tipperary track.

Sean brought with him a number of top-class athletes and spectators witnessed a brilliant race, with Sean in the top three for most of the race, then at the bell he took up the pace and while passed on the back straight he responded well going into the lead coming off the final bend and he made every stride a winning one to come home in a winning time of 4 mins 00.4secs - so close to the four minute mile.

Great performances at the Grange Fermoy 4 mile road event

This popular event took place again this year but under different conditions. Due to Covid 19 this year’s event was an invitational event and it was great to see two Clonmel club members competing in what was a high-quality race.

The race was won by Eoin Everard of Kilkenny City Harriers in a new course record of 19 mins 5 secs. Eoin is no stranger to Clonmel club events as he supports the MSD 4 miler on a regular basis.

Clonmel’s Paul Minogue ran a great race when finishing 35th in 21 mins 46 secs and matching his best 5k time in the process. Angela McCann also ran very well when finishing 59th in 24 mins 15 secs..

Dublin Graded meet

This popular event took place recently with a number of 1500m races on the programme. Evan Fitzgerald competed in one of these races and ran very well when finishing 9th in a PB of 4 mins 20.3 secs.

