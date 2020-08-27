Deadline extended for WIT Vikings Sport Scholarship for talented Tipperary students

Sports-loving college applicants from Co Tipperary awaiting their CAO offers on 11 September have extra time to complete their application for the 2020/2021 Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Vikings Sport Scholarship programme.

To accommodate the later CAO offers this year, the deadline has been extended to 30 September for sports scholarship applications – for existing students as well as freshers.



The sports represented on the 2019/2020 lists include Surfing, Rowing, Badminton, Surf Lifesaving, Rugby, Hurling, Handball, Camogie, Gaelic Football, Soccer, Ladies Soccer, Boxing, Athletics, Boxing, Karate, and Thai Boxing. Last year five Co Tipperary students made the sport scholarship list:

Legal Studies student Niamh Treacy (Camogie)

Internet of Things student Jack Pender (Athletics)

Exercise Science student Chloe Connolly (Ladies Soccer) (pictured)

Ag Science student Kevin Hassett (Hurling)

Psychology student Shauna Quirke (Camogie)

WIT Vikings Sport and Scholarships Manager Jack Lyons explains why the deadline for applications for the WIT Vikings Sport Scholarship programme have been extended:

“Leaving Cert students in 2020 have been under increased pressure due to the changes brought by the current pandemic. So the decision to extend the deadline for applications for the WIT Vikings Sport Scholarship programme was made to relieve stress and give talented students a chance to apply after their CAO offers have been received,” he said.

The programme gives talented athletes the opportunity to develop their sporting and academic career by offering a network of support services and expertise which is tailored around the specific needs of each individual athlete.

“Every academic year, WIT provides more than 60 Sports Scholarship Awards distributed between three awarding categories which reflect the sporting level a student is competing at within their sporting discipline: Elite, Sport Scholarship & Emerging Talent,” added Lyons.

The Sports Scholarship Programme at WIT offers an athlete-led development programme aimed at supporting the overall development of high performance athletes in a wide range of sports.

Phil Healy, from Bandon in Cork, is an Elite Sport Scholarship student and International Athlete and is currently studying her MSc in Applied Computing. Phil is the fastest Irish woman ever over 100m and 200m, Irish senior 400m champion and Irish university champion in 100m and 200m. Phil has great praise for the support she receives from the WIT sports scholarship programme.

“The scholarship programme has been absolutely super to me, and definitely one of the most established across Ireland with the support, facilities and services offered to the athlete,” she says.

Apply at http://www.wit.ie/vikingsportscholarship