Hectic weekend of hurling ahead in Tipperary including county senior quarter-finals

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Grp 4 Rd 3

New Inn, 16:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (Unconfirmed)

FBD Insurance County Minor (A) Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 13:00 Thurles Sarsfields V St Mary’s. ET and finish on the Day

Holycross, 14:00, Ballina V Cashel King Cormacs. ET and finish on the Day

FBD Insurance County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kilcommon, 14:00, Silvermines V Arravale. ET and finish on the Day

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Templederry, 16:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Burgess. Extra-time and finish on the Day. Referee: John Lillis

Drombane, 16:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/ Donohill V Roscrea. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: John Dooley

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Borrisoleigh, 13:30, Gortnahoe- Glengoole V Ballinahinch. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Gerry Treacy

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 14:00 Kildangan V Toomevara. ET and Finish on the Day. Referee: Kevin Jordan

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

The Ragg. 14:00. Borrisokane V Boherlahan Dualla. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Seamus Delaney

Seamus O Riain Cup Quarter-Final

Clonmel Sportsfield, 16:00, Carrick Swan V Mullinahone. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: John O’Grady

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 18:00 Thurles Sarsfields V Nenagh Éire Óg. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Michael Kennedy

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Seamus O Riain Cup Relegation Semi-Final

Templetuohy 13:00 Ballingarry V Kildangan. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Phil Ryan

Cahir 13:00 Sean Treacy’s V St Mary’s. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Tom Loughnane

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final

Boherlahan GAA Club, 14:00 Cappawhite V Moyle Rovers. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Philip Kelly

Seamus O Riain Cup Quarter-Final

Leahy Park, Cashel, 12:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Killenaule. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Kieran Delaney

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 14:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Loughmore- Castleiney. Extra-time and finish on the Day. Referee: Conor Doyle

Seamus O Riain Cup Quarter-Final

Nenagh, 14:00, Newport V Silvermines. Extra-time and finish on the Day. Referee: Sean Lonergan

Cloughjordan, 14:00, Templederry Kenyons V Lorrha-Dorrha. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Peter Carroll

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Bansha, 14:30, Ballybacon/Grange V Knockavilla Kickhams. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Paddy Ivors

Templemore 16:00, Moyne/ Templetuohy V Moneygall. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 18:00, Borris-Ileigh V Drom-Inch. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Fergal Horgan