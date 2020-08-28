Hectic weekend of hurling ahead in Tipperary including county senior quarter-finals
HURLING
County champions Clonoulty/Rossmore put their title on the line on Sunday against Loughmore/Castleiney in a county quarter-final at Semple Stadium.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Grp 4 Rd 3
New Inn, 16:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (Unconfirmed)
FBD Insurance County Minor (A) Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 13:00 Thurles Sarsfields V St Mary’s. ET and finish on the Day
Holycross, 14:00, Ballina V Cashel King Cormacs. ET and finish on the Day
FBD Insurance County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Kilcommon, 14:00, Silvermines V Arravale. ET and finish on the Day
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Templederry, 16:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Burgess. Extra-time and finish on the Day. Referee: John Lillis
Drombane, 16:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/ Donohill V Roscrea. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: John Dooley
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Borrisoleigh, 13:30, Gortnahoe- Glengoole V Ballinahinch. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Gerry Treacy
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 14:00 Kildangan V Toomevara. ET and Finish on the Day. Referee: Kevin Jordan
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
The Ragg. 14:00. Borrisokane V Boherlahan Dualla. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Seamus Delaney
Seamus O Riain Cup Quarter-Final
Clonmel Sportsfield, 16:00, Carrick Swan V Mullinahone. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: John O’Grady
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 18:00 Thurles Sarsfields V Nenagh Éire Óg. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Michael Kennedy
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
Seamus O Riain Cup Relegation Semi-Final
Templetuohy 13:00 Ballingarry V Kildangan. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Phil Ryan
Cahir 13:00 Sean Treacy’s V St Mary’s. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Tom Loughnane
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Boherlahan GAA Club, 14:00 Cappawhite V Moyle Rovers. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Philip Kelly
Seamus O Riain Cup Quarter-Final
Leahy Park, Cashel, 12:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Killenaule. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Kieran Delaney
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 14:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Loughmore- Castleiney. Extra-time and finish on the Day. Referee: Conor Doyle
Seamus O Riain Cup Quarter-Final
Nenagh, 14:00, Newport V Silvermines. Extra-time and finish on the Day. Referee: Sean Lonergan
Cloughjordan, 14:00, Templederry Kenyons V Lorrha-Dorrha. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Peter Carroll
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Bansha, 14:30, Ballybacon/Grange V Knockavilla Kickhams. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Templemore 16:00, Moyne/ Templetuohy V Moneygall. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 18:00, Borris-Ileigh V Drom-Inch. ET and finish on the Day. Referee: Fergal Horgan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on