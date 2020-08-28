West Tipperary - Junior hurling and football games take centre stage this weekend
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1 Round 2
Rosegreen Community Field, 18:30, Rosegreen V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Fergal Horgan
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
Gleeson Concrete West Junior 'A' Hurling Round 4
Leahy Park, Cashel 18:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
Gleeson Concrete West Junior 'A' Hurling Round 4
Lattin 12:00, Emly V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Donie Horan
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior 'B' Football Round 3
Annacarty 18:45, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Willie Kennedy (Unconfirmed)
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1 Round 4
Solohead 18:45, Solohead V Rosegreen. Referee: Richard O’Connor
Clonoulty 18:45, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: John O’Grady
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Round 4
Golden, 18:45, Golden-Kilfeacle V Sean Treacys. Referee: Paddy Russell
Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:45, Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite. Referee: Phil Ryan
