West Tipperary - Junior hurling and football games take centre stage this weekend

The show goes on: Even if supporters are not allowed to attend due to Covid-19 regulations, West Tipperary GAA games continue this weekend.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Tipperary Co-Op West  Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1 Round 2

Rosegreen Community Field, 18:30, Rosegreen V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Fergal Horgan

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Gleeson Concrete West  Junior 'A' Hurling Round 4

Leahy Park, Cashel 18:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Gleeson Concrete West  Junior 'A' Hurling Round 4

Lattin 12:00, Emly V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Donie Horan

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Shane Hennessy Agri West  Junior 'B' Football Round 3

Annacarty 18:45, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Willie Kennedy (Unconfirmed)

Tipperary Co-Op West  Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1 Round 4

Solohead 18:45, Solohead V Rosegreen. Referee: Richard O’Connor

Clonoulty 18:45, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: John O’Grady

Tipperary Co-Op West  Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Round 4

Golden, 18:45, Golden-Kilfeacle V Sean Treacys. Referee: Paddy Russell

Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:45, Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite. Referee: Phil Ryan