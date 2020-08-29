Sarsfields hammered by rampant Nenagh

Nenagh Eire Og 3-12

Sarsfields 1-8

Nenagh Eire Og produced a powerful display of hurling as they dumped a woefully inept Thurles Sarsfields out of the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium this evening.

3-6 from county man Jake Morris helped the Nenagh lads to victory, but a measure of their dominance in this game was the fact that they also hit eighteen wides.

Sarsfields have not played as poorly for many a year - they managed only one point in the first half and trailed by 3-17 to 0-1 - all the Nenagh goals coming from Jake Morris, including two inside the first nine minutes.

All the credit for this result has to go to Nenagh - while Sarsfields were a decidedly paler shade of blue than normal, Nenagh were the ones who dictated the game and hurled with power, aggression and purpose, which Sars' simply could not match.

A Denis Maher goal in the 7th minute of the second half perhaps suggested that Sarsfields could do better, and Maher was unlucky not have won a number of penalties. However, Sars' were unable to push on with Nenagh regaining the initiative and when they did eventually win a penalty in the dying moments as Ronan Maher was wrestled to the ground, it was overturned and a throw-in given following some afters which saw Ronan Maher straight red carded - a sorry end to a particularly disasterous evening for the Blues.

Nenagh Eire Og have perhaps signaled their championship credentials - they press on now to the county semi-final with a spring in their step.