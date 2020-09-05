Bad weather failed to dampen spirits at Carrick Davins Cúl Camp

Carrick Davins GAA Club hosted its annual Cúl Camp at Davin Park from August 17 to 21.

Despite the wet and windy weather all the young players thoroughly enjoyed learning gaelic games skills and playing matches under the guidance of their dedicated team of coaches.

Juvenile Club Chairman Liam Dwyer, on behalf of the club, thanked the coaches including head coach Emer Ryan Jamie Kennedy and Kyle Cooke for their perseverance through the terrible weather and for returning on a second week to give the club an extra day to make up for some of the time lost during the storms.

He thanked all the parents who brought and collected the children and juvenile secretary Antoinette Power, committee member and Cúl Camp coordinator assistant Anne Power for all their assistance and work throughout the week.

Thanks also to Walter Witty for organising the food for the camp, which was a treat for everyone.